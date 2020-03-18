John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Cook to Mariah Carey Music, she reacts

Do doop do doop da dum …

Chrissy Teigen Y John Legend They are making the most of social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, she posted a live Instagram video of her and her husband cooking fried chicken as they listened. Mariah CareyThe 1994 hit "Always Be My Baby,quot;. Teigen sang while changing most of the lyrics to "fry chicken."

Carey was all about it.

"Yes John!" she tweeted. "Although you're a legend, it's not always about you! Rolling on the ground laughing @chrissyteigen @johnlegend Food looks so good, can I get a delivery? Tasty food."

On Sunday, the Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti Ordered restaurants and bars closed with the option of delivery and takeaway food alone in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that people avoid meetings of 50 or more, practice social distancing, and go out only when necessary, such as shopping for groceries. But panic buying from shoppers and massive hoarding have led to a shortage of stocks and a temporary shortage of food and common staples like toilet paper.

Many schools and preschools have also closed to stop the spread of the virus. Teigen and Legend have been going home in their last days with their children. Moon, 3 and Miles, 1. Carey has been with her 8 year old twins, Moroccan Y Monroe.