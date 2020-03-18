Joe Greenwood frustrated at start of Leeds Rhinos loan despite negative coronavirus test | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTML56ce5be342aae25621c063e0879c211111% %MINIFYHTML56ce5be342aae25621c063e0879c211112%





Joe Greenwood has yet to make his loan debut at Leeds

Joe Greenwood has spoken of his frustration after being revealed as the Leeds player who showed symptoms of the coronavirus on the eve of the rhino's journey to the Catalan dragons.

Leeds, who initially kept the player's identity secret, canceled his travel plans last Friday while awaiting the results of the private test and Saturday's Super League Betfred match in Perpignan was postponed.

The Greenwood test was later negative, but Leeds said four players, as well as four backroom employees, are now isolating themselves as a result of feeling unwell.

The 26-year-old, who has a two-month loan from Wigan, said: "With all that was going on, it was a little scary at the time."

"They said they were going to do some tests on me, which they did, but it turned out negative, it was just another virus, but I've already ruled it out and I'm ready to do it again."

0:43 Sky Sport's Phil Clarke says the rugby league will need financial support for the sport to survive the coronavirus crisis Sky Sport's Phil Clarke says the rugby league will need financial support for the sport to survive the coronavirus crisis

Greenwood, who started his career at St Helens and joined Wigan after a season in the NRL with the Gold Coast Titans, has yet to play for Leeds and will have to wait at least another fortnight before he has a chance to debut after all matches were suspended as a result of the pandemic.

The second rower, who has failed to become part of coach Adrian Lam's core team in Wigan so far this year, now hopes that his loan period with rhinos can be extended.

"I hope we can fix something and I can extend a little," he said.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity to come soon, to be able to wear that shirt and run to Headingley."

"But all the boys will bite a little bit, so we are all waiting for everything to be clear."

"I'm trying to do a little training on my own where I can and I'm really coming back to reality as much as I can."