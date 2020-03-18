Joe Budden and Jay Electronica Beef on Twitter !!

Last week, Joe Budden reviewed Jay Electronica's new album, A Written Testimony, where he voiced his wild opinion on the project, coming to call it junk, and Jay Elec had something to say about it.

"I never listened to your albums, bro," Electronics wrote directly to Budden. "May Allah bless your career as a journalist."

"I was also not absolutely absorbed in my own project … @ me, not Rory," Budden replied, adding that he had done another version of the project with all the Elec verses removed – "now it's a Hov mix … Peace be to you also King, "he joked.

See the tweets below.

Last week, Budden said the following on his show.

"It is a mistake," said Joe. "As a rapper, I tell you, he was hit [by Jay-Z]," he continued. "I hate this album. F * ck what they're talking about. I hate it," Joe said before adding, "Hate is my weakness. For me to say I'm disappointed, I didn't do it expecting anything."