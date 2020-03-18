Joe Biden almost cements the United States Democratic presidential nomination | USA News

%MINIFYHTMLa6ec0647f2029722a9393f904759070d11% %MINIFYHTMLa6ec0647f2029722a9393f904759070d12%

On a primary election day described as surreal by some observers, former Vice President Joe Biden nearly consolidated his status as an alleged Democratic candidate to challenge President Donald Trump in the November general election.

Biden swept all three states in Tuesday's vote, Illinois, Florida and Arizona, in another blow to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, whose initial force evaporated when African Americans and working-class whites across the country sided. from Biden.

Plus:

At the nighttime grand prix, Florida, poll watchers called the state for Biden almost immediately after the polls closed at 7 p.m. local time (23:00 GMT). Illinois was called to the former vice president within 30 minutes of the polls closing, and Arizona was handed over to Biden almost as quickly.

In an online speech from his home in Wilmington, Delaware, after the results, Biden made an explicit appeal to the younger voters who flocked to Sanders.

"I hear you," said Biden. "I know what is at stake. I know what we have to do. Our goal as a campaign, and my goal as a candidate, is to unify this party and unify this nation."

Ohio was also scheduled to vote Tuesday, but that state's authorities took the unprecedented step of ignoring a judge's order to continue the election and close voting centers for fear of coronavirus pandemic . The move followed similar ones in Georgia, Maryland, Louisiana, Ohio and Kentucky, all of which have postponed the upcoming primaries due to the crisis.

Democratic party officials criticized the measures, saying state officials should focus on expanding mail-in voting and expanding hours of service days to reduce ranks and overcrowding rather than delay voting altogether.

"The right to vote is the foundation of our democracy, and we must do everything possible to protect and expand that right instead of stopping our democratic process," said the chairman of the National Democratic Committee, Tom Pérez, in a statement.

Millions of voters had already participated in some form of early voting by the time Tuesday arrived. But there were signs the day voters, and poll workers, stayed home due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus crisis, hampering the vote.

Jefferson County election officials arrive to pack the polling place at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Wintersville, Ohio on Tuesday. Ohio's presidential primaries were postponed Tuesday amid coronavirus concerns. (Gene J. Puskar / AP Photo)

In Burbank, Illinois, a small community southwest of Chicago, for example, most of the voting tables were empty at 8 am local time (13:00 GMT). Only 17 people had voted, a pace officials said was unusually slow. In Chicago itself. Nearly 50 voting centers opened late and in Panhandle, Florida, Okaloosa County, two dozen poll workers failed to show up at the last minute, leaving election officials struggling to find replacements.

"People are prioritizing their daily survival right now, so they don't think of voting as a priority," said Debra Cleaver, founder of Vote.org.

Sanders, the last Democrat to stand between Biden and the nomination, is reportedly not planning to retire, as his team sees no downside to staying in the race as they assess how the coming days and weeks unfold. Staying indoors, they said, would give Sanders more leverage on the Democratic platform at his July convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Instead of the usual campaign speech after the results of the vote, Sanders addressed his online supporters Tuesday night in a 20-minute live speech, describing his proposals to address the coronavirus and its economic effect, including the task of commissioning the US military. USA building hospitals and testing facilities and paying every home in the United States $ 2,000 a month until the economic disruption passes.

"We must make sure that this economic and health crisis is not another money-making opportunity for American companies and Wall Street," said Sanders.

Sanders, however, has an almost impossible path to nomination at the moment. About half of the delegates to the Democratic primaries had already been awarded before Tuesday and Biden's big victory on Tuesday gives him an almost insurmountable advantage. Sanders is following Biden for more than 150 delegates nationwide, which means he would need to win more than 57 percent of those who have not yet been assigned to obtain the Democratic nomination.

Jesse Lehrich, a Democratic operative and former Chicago-based Hillary Clinton campaign spokesman, described the vote Tuesday as "creepy."

"Biden and Sanders are debating the merits of marginally different policies in this little pseudo-reality, while the United States is consumed by an unprecedented crisis," said Lehrich. "Everything feels like a strange formality given the moment: a meaningless subplot with an inevitable conclusion, in the midst of an existential threat."

Also Tuesday, Trump formally secured the Republican Party nomination, exceeding the required delegate threshold. Trump, who had only symbolic opposition, now has more than the 1,276 required delegates after winning Tuesday's primaries in Florida and Illinois, according to the delegate count of The Associated Press news agency.