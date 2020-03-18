Jobless? These Places Are Hiring – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

northORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While the spread of COVID-19 forces many companies to close their doors, rejecting customers and employees, some companies are hiring to keep up with demand during the outbreak.
"If someone is temporarily out of a job, we would like to offer them a job," said Christy Lara, director of public relations for the Albertsons and Tom Thumb stores. Lara says the company wants to fill approximately 30 positions in the 98 stores in North Texas.
Albertsons Companies is rolling out new ways to shop in many places across the metroplex. Self-service options available in stores provide new positions for job seekers. Lara says the available positions include e-commerce jobs, shoppers to fill e-commerce orders, and delivery driving positions that don't require a CDL.
“We are working hard to maintain that demand and increase in that area. Therefore, we have an immediate demand for order pickers and drivers, "said Lara.
Todd Haddock, president of AHI Facility Services, a cleaning company based in North Texas, says his business needs workers to help disinfect buildings.
"It has been chaotic," Haddocks tells Up News Info 11 News. "We need as many people as we can get through this traumatic time."
Most of the companies they hire say they need full-time, part-time, temporary, and permanent positions right now.
WHERE TO FIND JOB
- TOM THUMB / ALBERTSONS: Stores are seeking approximately 30 additional workers for the 98 locations throughout the metroplex. Available positions include inventory, front end, delivery, e-commerce pickers, e-commerce delivery drivers. You can apply online or in-store by talking to a store manager.
- AMAZON: Hiring 100,00 new roles nationwide in fulfillment centers and in its delivery network. The company is also increasing the hourly wage for workers in the United States by $ 2 / hour.
- TARGET – 9000 jobs are currently listed nationwide. The job site lists around 230 jobs for the DFW metro area.
- KROGER: More than 6,800 hundreds of jobs are listed on the job site nationwide. There are currently around 240 in the DFW metro area.
- AHI FACILITIES SERVICES: AHI is looking for people to perform cleaning duties. The company cleans several businesses in North Texas and beyond.
- 2020 CENSUS – According to a spokesperson for the United States Census Bureau, the government is still looking for people to run for temporary positions in the census.