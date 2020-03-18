Jobless? These Places Are Hiring – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

northORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While the spread of COVID-19 forces many companies to close their doors, rejecting customers and employees, some companies are hiring to keep up with demand during the outbreak.

"If someone is temporarily out of a job, we would like to offer them a job," said Christy Lara, director of public relations for the Albertsons and Tom Thumb stores. Lara says the company wants to fill approximately 30 positions in the 98 stores in North Texas.

Albertsons Companies is rolling out new ways to shop in many places across the metroplex. Self-service options available in stores provide new positions for job seekers. Lara says the available positions include e-commerce jobs, shoppers to fill e-commerce orders, and delivery driving positions that don't require a CDL.

“We are working hard to maintain that demand and increase in that area. Therefore, we have an immediate demand for order pickers and drivers, "said Lara.

Todd Haddock, president of AHI Facility Services, a cleaning company based in North Texas, says his business needs workers to help disinfect buildings.

"It has been chaotic," Haddocks tells Up News Info 11 News. "We need as many people as we can get through this traumatic time."

Most of the companies they hire say they need full-time, part-time, temporary, and permanent positions right now.

