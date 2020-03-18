Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Samantha Bee keep The Late Night Running – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML192fa1d2aafd625d38ab8098a40006d411% %MINIFYHTML192fa1d2aafd625d38ab8098a40006d412%

While live productions are on hiatus and networks are repeating, there are still ways to gain new insights from your favorite late-night commenters: YouTube.

Jimmy Fallon returned with the second day of what he calls his "home edition", and had a very special guest who registered through Zoom: Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, himself confined to rooms. The Fallon show also raised more than $ 20,000 for charities on Tuesday's show, and today focused on Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS in a similar effort.

Jimmy Kimmel said his graphics team is fine, but he is using one of his sons in his daily minilogue via YouTube. Today's focus included closing the border between Canada and the United States. According to Kimmel, Canada's social estrangement told us: "We have been wanting to close the border with you for some years." He had another tip for those who went to his house: wear pants "for at least two hours a day." Kimmel's chosen charity of the day is the American Red Cross.

Finally, Samantha Bee was recorded with a segment of "Beeing at Home", in which she showed her wood cutting skills, or lack thereof. Maybe she needed an ax to grind.