Jefferson County Public School Students Begin Remote Learning – Up News Info

RJ Sangosti is a visual journalist at Up News Info. He was named Photojournalist of the Year 2013 at the National Press Photographers Association Award for Large Market Newspapers. Her portfolio included photos of the Aurora Theater shooting, a story that awarded the Denver Post the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for the latest news.