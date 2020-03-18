James Anderson & # 39; eager & # 39; for the coronavirus pandemic that could cancel England's summer of cricket | Cricket News





James Anderson last played for England against South Africa in Cape Town in January before suffering a broken rib.

James Anderson has admitted that he is uneasy about the global coronavirus pandemic that England's sailors fear could lead to the summer of national and international cricket being completely phased out.

The County Championship is supposed to start on April 12, but the government council that stipulates that mass gatherings in the UK should be avoided has suspended the sports calendar for the time being.

Thursday will discuss a possible rescheduling of the season between the ECB and the 18 first-class counties. But the ECB, which announced Wednesday the suspension of all recreational crickets, says it will explore all options, including playing games behind closed doors, as well as postponing or canceling part of the season.

Middlesex Cricket Director Angus Fraser says it is almost inevitable that the start of the county cricket season will be delayed due to Covid-19

Last week, England postponed its Sri Lanka tour and is slated to play the West Indies in a three-round series, starting on June 4.

"Cricket and sport are not the being and the end, but it is my livelihood, it is all I know," said Anderson, speaking at the BBC Tailenders podcast.

"The season is unlikely to start. It is still a bit confusing what will happen. There is a possibility that we may not even be able to throw a ball this summer."

"I feel a little anxious. Just not knowing is giving me a little anxiety.

Sky Sports' David Lloyd says the nation's health predates sport and does not expect cricket to be played for some time

Also, trying to keep a young family healthy. I'm trying to stay calm, I follow the guidelines.

"My wife's mother and father live in Spain, so they are locked up. They are in the age group where there are worries. Anxiety is accumulating in our house because of not knowing what will happen in the coming months."

Anderson made the last of his 151 test appearances against South Africa in Cape Town before a broken rib led him to miss the last two games in the series.

The 37-year-old Lancashire bowler was ignored for the trip to Sri Lanka in order to continue his recovery in order to be fully fit for the start of the cricket summer, which is now in jeopardy.