Ireland to race behind closed doors | Racing News

The closed-door races will continue in Ireland after a meeting of officials on Wednesday.

The races in Ireland have been held without spectators since Friday due to the coronavirus pandemic, with two matches organized on Tuesday for St. Patrick's Day.

However, the British Horseracing Authority announced that after the two closed-door meetings in England on Tuesday, racing in the UK would be suspended until the end of April.

Horse Racing Ireland considered whether it should also temporarily suspend the action, but after examining the matter, has chosen to continue competing, albeit with even stricter controls.

There will be no evening meetings or double meetings, without the owners being able to attend and no foreign runners allowed.

The riders' weights will also increase by 2 pounds from Friday, with all racecourse saunas closed, and a maximum of 30-minute intervals between races to aid social distancing.

Nicky Hartery, President of HRI, said: "These are bleak and unprecedented times and we are looking for the best ways to support the racing community and industry in all that awaits us.

"The health and well-being of employees and industry participants is the top consideration and within that context, we have introduced protocols that can allow careers to continue and thousands of families depending on the sector to support their livelihoods.

"This will be kept under review on a daily basis and we are also planning measures to reprogram the accessories as necessary. Changes to the schedule will be announced separately."

Brian Kavanagh, HRI Executive Director added: "This is clearly a rapidly changing situation and Horse Racing Ireland will continue to contact relevant government departments and our health advisers.

"The Horse Racing Ireland Executive Subcommittee and the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board meet daily to assess the situation, and the Horse Racing Ireland Board will continue to meet as necessary."