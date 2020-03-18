Iran defends response when virus deaths exceed 1,000 | Coronavirus pandemic news

Iran said its coronavirus death toll exceeded 1,000 on Wednesday when President Hassan Rouhani defended his administration's response, which has not yet imposed a blockade.

The COVID-19 outbreak in Iran hit by sanctions is one of the deadliest outside of China, where the disease originated.

The Rouhani government said the virus has killed 1,135 people out of 17,161 cases of infection since it first appeared in the Islamic Republic a month ago.

"Some ask why the government is not intervening, but I think we have intervened significantly," said the president.

"Great things have been done (including) measures that no other country has taken," he said in televised remarks after a weekly cabinet meeting.

"We will have a hard time these days," added Rouhani, who was flanked by ministers in face masks.

Centennial recovers

The health ministry said 5,710 people had overcome the virus.

One person who recovered was a 103-year-old woman, state media reported, despite overwhelming evidence that the elderly are at greatest risk.

The unidentified woman had been hospitalized in the central city of Semnan for about a week, the IRNA news agency said.

But she was "discharged after making a full recovery," said Navid Danayi, director of Semnan University of Medical Sciences.

The report did not say how it was treated.

Iran has yet to impose any blockades, but authorities have repeatedly asked the public to stay home during the Iranian New Year holidays starting this week.

Since announcing its first two deaths in the Shiite holy city of Qom on February 19, Iran has taken a number of additional steps to contain the virus.

It has closed schools and universities until early April, as well as four key pilgrimage sites, including the Fatima Masumeh shrine in Qom.

Iran also canceled the main weekly Friday prayers and temporarily closed parliament.

& # 39; Be patient & # 39;

Few officials have directly commented on why a blockade has not been imposed.

But Tehran's mayor has said the economy may not be able to handle the cost of doing so, especially while under severe US sanctions.

"In a normal situation and a good economy, we could have imposed a blockade," Pirouz Hanachi was quoted by the Mehr news agency as saying.

"But what comes next, like providing the necessary goods or compensating for the losses in Iran, is not possible, so a complete blockade cannot be done," he added.

The United States withdrew from a landmark nuclear deal and began imposing punitive sanctions on Iran in 2018, blocking banking transactions and oil sales, among other sectors.

An Iranian health official said the outbreak could last more than two months longer if people continue to travel, especially during the holidays.

"Now everyone knows this disease, and what is very strange is that some do not take it seriously," said Deputy Minister of Health, Alireza Raisi.

"If people help, we can control it and, if not, expect it to last more than two months."

The deputy minister complained that in Tehran "the bazaars are busy,quot; and that people travel in their cars despite warnings not to.

"Just be patient during these two weeks so that, God willing, we can beat this virus," said Raisi.

Millions of dead?

The New Year holidays begin on March 20 of this year and will last until the beginning of April.

Many Iranians traditionally travel to popular places such as the northern provinces of Mazandaran and Gilan, which are two of those most affected by the coronavirus.

An Iranian doctor warned that "millions,quot; could die in the Islamic Republic if people continue to travel and ignore health warnings.

Dr. Afruz Eslami said that if people start cooperating now, Iran will see 120,000 infections and 12,000 deaths before the outbreak ends. If they offer medium cooperation, there will be 300,000 cases and 110,000 deaths, he added.

But if people don't follow any guidance, it could collapse Iran's medical system, Eslami said.

If "medical facilities are not enough, there will be four million cases and 3.5 million people will die," he said.