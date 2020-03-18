IPad Pro's new LIDAR scanner can turn a living room into a Hot Lava AR game

The new iPad Pro LIDAR scanner can turn a living room into an augmented reality version of Hot lava, a video game based on a children's pastime in which you jump on furniture to avoid imaginary lava on the floor. The announcement was included as part of today's iPad Pro announcement.

Hot lava It is available on Steam, but its mobile version is currently exclusive to Apple Arcade. According to Apple, "the LiDAR scanner on the new iPad Pro will enable Hot Lava's new AR mode, available later this year."

The game is a smart way to showcase the capabilities of the LIDAR scanner. A player scans a living room with an iPad, and the app generates hot lava on the floor and platforms for the game character to jump into AR. Here's a GIF of the app in action:

Along with the AR version of Hot lavaApple also showed off some other impressive uses of the LIDAR scanner to journalists at a briefing earlier today. One, for the Shapr3D CAD app, scan a room and create a 3D model of the room in the app. Users can edit that model to add new objects to the room and see those additions in the actual room using AR.

Another demo, for the Complete Anatomy app, uses the LIDAR scanner to measure someone's range of motion in real time in real time. And a demo of the IKEA Place app scans a room and recommends matching furniture that you can see in the room in AR.

According to Apple, all of the demos shown will be available as features in their respective apps later this year.



The new iPad Pros also have two cameras, a normal wide-angle and an ultra-wide one, a Bionic A12Z chip, and are compatible with the new Magic Keyboard cover, which has a touchpad. The new iPad Pros will be available starting March 25.