Intruder trapped in the house of Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney

It is not uncommon for celebrities and artists to be targeted by thieves and other non-gooders. Page Six recently picked up a podcast in which Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she and her man, Cooke Maroney, were victims of a home invader.

During The house party Podcast, Jennifer claimed that she and Cooke contained a woman who broke into her home until the cops arrived on Sunday night. A source who spoke to Page Six claims that both parties had to hold the woman until police arrived. TMZ was the first to discover the story.

After the authorities arrested her, she was charged with a misdemeanor trespass. As most know, Lawrence, 29, and her husband of 34 years were married in October of last year. The store claims that the The Hunger Games Alum and Cooke started dating in 2018.

J-Law fans know that her relationship with Cooke has been the subject of headlines and speculation. Earlier this year, Charisse Van Horn reported on a story depicting her married life, with sources claiming the actress was already bored with the lifestyle of the wife staying at home.

Star magazine was the first to report on the actress' life, claiming that she was once the biggest star in Hollywood and that she loved going out and having fun.

However, that has changed since then. The source who spoke to Star Magazine explained that Jen was "one of the biggest parties in Hollywood,quot; before she married Cooke, but now that she's married, she stays much longer at home.

To make matters worse, there are some fundamental differences between their personality types. Considering that Cooke is more of the type of intellectual artist, J-Law has allegedly felt the pressure of living up to his standards.

In other words, Jennifer supposedly feels a lot more judgmental now that she's hanging out with Cooke. In fact, the source went on to say that Jennifer has a lot more fun when he is not around.



