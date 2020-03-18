Influencer Arielle Charnas tests positive for coronavirus

Arielle Charnas has tested positive for coronavirus.
The influencer shared the news through Instagram on Wednesday.
"Hi guys. I wanted to give you a health update. I realize that there are many people, both in New York City and across the country, who do not have the ability to receive immediate medical attention at the first sign of illness, and access to care is the number 1 priority at a time like this, "wrote the Something Navy star in a note shared on the social network. "It is the responsibility of our government offices to ensure that all Americans can access the necessary evidence, and I recognize how lucky I am to have had that access. I hope this will ignite a faster movement in the future. Like many of you, this pandemic has has Increased alertness and took what I believed to be the quick precautions necessary to protect the health and safety of my family and now ultimately the people around me. This morning, I knew I had a positive result for COVID -19 ".
While the fashion blogger acknowledged that "this virus seems to be everywhere you turn to," she stated "its meaning and importance (change) when it affects you personally."
"To date, I have been following CDC guidelines and listening to city and government officials and I urge everyone to do the same," he wrote to his 1.3 million followers. "Now more than ever, it has become even clearer that these precautions are absolutely necessary to curb this virus and protect the most vulnerable people from its spread."
Charnas then shared her personal plan as recommended by her doctors.
"Stay quarantined / self-isolated, get plenty of rest and drink fluids, get in touch with family and friends I've been in contact with for the past 2 weeks so they can be even more diligent on their own – quarantine and watch out for any symptom, "he wrote.
Although he affirmed that his daughters "do not show any symptoms,quot;, he affirmed "we are observing them very closely,quot;. Furthermore, she shared that her husband Brandon "It is also wrong and rest with us."
Then he shared his symptoms. However, he urged his fans to "remember that each person can react to COVID-19 differently."
Therefore, do not take this as medical advice and always refer questions to a medical professional, "he continued.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Michael Kors
Charnas wrote that "it started with a very dry throat at night for a few days."
"After a sore throat like the one before I caught a cold, also with a heavy chest, my fever lasted two days (low grade, around 100.6)," he added. "Then I had a terrible headache and pressure on my breasts. I have no appetite or sense of taste or smell. Finally, what I am dealing with right now is the HORRIBLE body pain and the sensitivity of the skin as debilitating. Keeping myself I wake up all night. The only thing that works for me is Tylenol Extra Strength, but the moment it goes away, the pains are back. "
She also shared the following message.
"We are really living in an unprecedented time, but if social media has shown us anything in the last few days, it is that we are all in this together," he concluded. "I know many of you are scared and anxious, but please remain calm, follow the directives of the medical and government communities, and be kind to one another."
Charnas is not the first public figure to test positive for coronavirus. Last week, Tom Hanks announced that he and Rita Wilson He also tested positive for coronavirus. They have since left the hospital and have been quarantined in Australia. Earlier this week, Idris Elba He said he also tested positive for coronavirus.
