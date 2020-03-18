Influencer Arielle Charnas tests positive for coronavirus

While the fashion blogger acknowledged that "this virus seems to be everywhere you turn to," she stated "its meaning and importance (change) when it affects you personally."

"To date, I have been following CDC guidelines and listening to city and government officials and I urge everyone to do the same," he wrote to his 1.3 million followers. "Now more than ever, it has become even clearer that these precautions are absolutely necessary to curb this virus and protect the most vulnerable people from its spread."

Charnas then shared her personal plan as recommended by her doctors.

"Stay quarantined / self-isolated, get plenty of rest and drink fluids, get in touch with family and friends I've been in contact with for the past 2 weeks so they can be even more diligent on their own – quarantine and watch out for any symptom, "he wrote.

Although he affirmed that his daughters "do not show any symptoms,quot;, he affirmed "we are observing them very closely,quot;. Furthermore, she shared that her husband Brandon "It is also wrong and rest with us."