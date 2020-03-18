Indira Varma urges others to stay healthy after coronavirus diagnosis

%MINIFYHTML2fc11556882b9fc52e74b50da654a94511% %MINIFYHTML2fc11556882b9fc52e74b50da654a94512%

By going to Instagram to announce that it has been positive for the disease, the star of & # 39; Game of Thrones & # 39; writes: & # 39; Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow & # 39 ;.

Actress Indira Varma has become the second "game of Thrones"star to test positive on COVID-19.

The 46-year-old woman, who played Ellaria Sand on the show, confirmed that she is battling the virus in an Instagram post on Wednesday (March 18, 20).

"I'm in bed with it and it's not nice," he wrote. "Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow men."

Indira starred in "The Seagull" in London's West End, alongside her fellow "Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke, until the work was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Norwegian actor Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane in the hit fantasy series, announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19 via Instagram on Monday (March 16, 2020), revealing that she had been quarantined at home.

"My family and I isolate ourselves at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health, I only have mild symptoms of a cold."

He then urged others who suffer from or carry the virus to heed the guidelines of the World Health Organization to stay safe.

"There are people at higher risk that this virus can be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge everyone to be extremely careful," added the actor. just do everything possible to stop the spread of the virus (sic). Together we can fight this virus and avoid a crisis in our hospitals. Take care of yourself, keep your distance and stay healthy! "

The two co-stars unite Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris ElbaY Olga Kurylenko among celebrities who tested positive for the killer virus.