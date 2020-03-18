India's Low Evidence Rate May Have Masked Coronavirus Cases | India News

Indian authorities have said they will not expand coronavirus testing, as do the worst-affected nations, despite criticism that limited testing could leave COVID-19 cases undetected in the world's second most populous country.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged countries to conduct tests as widely as possible to curb the pandemic, but India has only been testing those who have traveled from affected countries or have contacted a confirmed case and show symptoms after two weeks of quarantine. .

On Tuesday, he added symptomatic health workers who are treating patients with serious respiratory illnesses.

India is conducting only around 90 tests per day, despite having a capacity of up to 8,000. So far, 11,500 people have been evaluated, according to the Associated Press.

WHO guidance "premature"

Authorities have said the WHO guideline does not apply in India because the spread of the disease has been less severe than elsewhere.

Balaram Bharghava, who heads the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), the country's leading medical research body, said the guidance was "premature,quot; for India, where community transmission has yet to be detected.

"So it creates more fear, more paranoia, and more hype," he said.

Last week, a British citizen who approached a public hospital in New Delhi for a coronavirus test was told she was ineligible under India's test criteria and walked away.

The woman, who requested anonymity for fear of the business consequences for her employer, said she told hospital officials that she may have had contact with an infected person at her job in the hospitality sector, but was unsure. .

After trying and not taking the test a second time, he left India this week for France, where his family lives and where President Emmanuel Macron had announced extreme measures to curb the coronavirus.

Indian authorities have justified their restrictions as a way to prevent a deluge of people from demanding evidence that would cost the government the money it needs to fight other diseases such as tuberculosis, malnutrition and HIV / AIDS.

ICMR said there was no need to expand such tests. However, authorities said they are preparing for community outreach by reinforcing their laboratory testing infrastructure. India has 52 coronavirus testing centers.

As a result of stringent testing criteria, sick people with possible exposure to the coronavirus are being sent home, and some experts fear that the number of cases in India is much higher than government statistics indicate.

Bharghava, the head of ICMR, said virus infections in India can still be traced to people who traveled to the country from affected places and that testing protocols would be reviewed if community transmission is detected.

India's coronavirus cases rose to 147 on Wednesday, the day after a third person, a 64-year-old man, died in the western state of Maharashtra.

The South Asian nation has closed most schools and entertainment facilities, including movie theaters.

Authorities say most of the infections have been "imported," related to traveling abroad or direct contact with someone who contracted the disease abroad.

India suspended all entering tourists and will ban non-Indian passengers from the European Union, the European Free Trade Association, Turkey and the United Kingdom from Wednesday.

Travelers coming to or transiting the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait must undergo a 14-day quarantine when they arrive in India, the government announced Monday.

Arrivals from China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain and Germany are already subject to similar restrictions, while most of the border points with neighboring Bangladesh and Myanmar have been closed.

Propagation not detected

But concern about undetected community spread is growing.

"Given the pattern of disease elsewhere, and given our low level of evidence, I think community transmission is occurring," said Dr. Gagandeep Kang, director of the Institute of Translational Health Science and Technology.

The WHO said that although self-initiated isolation by people with mild symptoms remains the most important community intervention, evidence of all suspected cases, symptomatic contacts of probable and confirmed cases will still be needed.

"We need to be prepared to respond to the evolving situation with the aim of stopping the transmission of COVID-19 as soon as possible to minimize the impact … We need to act now," said Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, WHO director for the region.

More than 400 million of India's 1.3 billion people live in crowded cities, many of them without regular access to clean water, conditions that could allow the disease to spread rapidly.

"Community spread is very likely. But the only way to know for sure is through broader testing," said Dr. Anant Bhan, a global health researcher in Bhopal, India.

The virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people, but serious illness is more likely in the elderly and people with existing health problems.

India has a lower proportion of older people than other countries, but its healthcare facilities are limited and already struggling to accommodate the large number of patients with other diseases.

"This, coupled with our high population density, may be our great challenge," public health researcher Oommen Kurian told the Associated Press.

India has been reluctant to expand the tests, not wanting to panic and overwhelm hospitals, but also because of the cost: while the tests are free to patients, they cost the government around 5,000 rupees ($ 67) each a.

In an already limited and underfunded public health system, the money spent on the coronavirus leaves less for other public health problems. India spends just 3.7 percent of its total budget on health.

The coronavirus may also be spreading in India because health officials have struggled to maintain quarantines, with people fleeing isolation rooms, complaining of unclean conditions.

In Maharashtra, five people, one of whom had been negative and the rest who were awaiting the test results, emerged from an isolation room last Saturday.

Enforce containment

India implemented a 19th century epidemic law that empowers public officials to apply more rigorous containment measures and impose leakage penalties and sanctions.

Lav Agarwal, a health ministry official, said the authorities "often do not receive enough support from the people."

Similarly, in neighboring Sri Lanka, the government ordered some 170 passengers who evaded airport inspection after returning from various affected countries to report to the police or face financial sanctions and possible imprisonment.

Aditya Bhatnagar, an Indian university student studying in Spain, described unsanitary conditions in a solitary confinement room where he and 50 other passengers on a flight from Barcelona have been held since landing in New Delhi on Monday.

Bhatnagar said the rooms, each with about eight people, lacked basic hygiene features, such as clean sheets and bathrooms. He told the Associated Press that the group, pending the results of its COVID-19 test, received no masks or disinfectant.

"I don't think these measures are enough to contain the pandemic," said Bhatnagar, the head of ICMR, adding that some passengers had chosen to move from lounges to private hotels, paying 4,000 rupees ($ 55) a night to self-insulated during at least 14 days.