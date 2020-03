Even before the coronavirus pandemic, there was concern about the large debts of India's financial institutions.

India's fourth largest lender, Yes Bank, was taken over by the government earlier this month. In the third rescue of this year.

Elizabeth Puranam of Al Jazeera reports from the capital New Delhi.