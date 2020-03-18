In pictures: how Qatar is coping with the coronavirus pandemic | Qatar

%MINIFYHTML65c19b5365db0fa39cabfc2edc9bb90b11% %MINIFYHTML65c19b5365db0fa39cabfc2edc9bb90b12%

Doha, Qatar – Qatar has stopped all incoming flights in the country, except cargo and passenger transit flights, in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the government ordered the closure of all stores and bank branches in shopping complexes and malls, adding that part of the capital's industrial area, Doha, will also be closed.

The country also announced the national closure of schools and universities on March 9.

On Sunday, Qatar announced a financial package that will provide incentives worth 75 billion Qatari rials ($ 23 billion) to help support the private sector during the outbreak.

As of Wednesday, Qatar had confirmed a total of 442 confirmed cases with no reported deaths.