IIT Hyderabad makes hand sanitizer for the institute community – Latest news

Amid the new coronavirus scare worldwide, the Hyderabad Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-H) said its researchers have developed their own hand sanitizer, according to standards recommended by the World Health Organization ( WHO) for the & # 39; Community of the Institute & # 39 ;.

According to the Institute, around ten liters of this hand sanitizer have already been deployed on campus for the benefit of students, staff, and faculty in places like the faculty room, meeting rooms, and labs, among other areas.

This was developed by Dr. Shivakalyani Adepu, a researcher at the Department of Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering, IIT Hyderabad, together with Dr. Mudrika Khandelwal, Associate Professor, Department of Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering, IIT Hyderabad.

"My research group has always believed in scientific research and outreach for the benefit of society. This is our small contribution at the time of need. I am glad this happens and I hope to make similar contributions in the future," he said. Dr. Mudrika Khandelwal, Associate Professor, Department of Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering, IIT Hyderabad.

According to the researchers, the composition of this hand sanitizer is 70 percent isopropanol with glycerol, polypropylene glycol to increase viscosity and reduce volatility so that the disinfectant remains on the skin to allow for action, as well as lemongrass oil for antimicrobial and therapeutic activity. smell.

The 70 percent IPA solution penetrates the cell wall, coagulates all proteins, and therefore the microorganism dies.

"This was done solely to support the community at this time when it is critical to adopt safe and hygienic practices. We have not thought about marketing. Our motto is to help the people around us. We can ensure that they are as safe as any commercial disinfectant. , and possibly more effective, "said Shivakalyani Adepu.

"Our laboratory conducts a large number of microbiological studies and we have tested these types of materials before and have been using them for several years. Their efficacy is well known and has been reported," added Adepu.

According to the WHO and the US Centers for Disease Control. USA (CDC), the hands are responsible for transmitting nearly 80 percent of infections due to frequent contact of the eyes, nose, mouth, and ears, leading to the entry of germs.

Alcohol-based hand sanitizers kill most bacteria and fungi, and stop some viruses, present on the hands within 30 seconds of application.

