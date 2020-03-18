If the Premier League doesn't resume: winners and losers | Football news

%MINIFYHTML8e3ffa06e5224b23b29295fc08c3e0ae11% %MINIFYHTML8e3ffa06e5224b23b29295fc08c3e0ae12%





Dele Alli of Tottenham (left) and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool would probably react very differently to the cancellation of the Premier League season

Who will be the winners and losers if the Premier League season is canceled?

The Premier League has signaled its determination to end the current campaign, but if a cancellation is imposed on them, we take a look at which clubs would benefit and which clubs would not …

Arsenal

Actual position: Nineth

Winner or loser? Loser

Why? If Arsenal are going to have any chance of securing a place in the Champions League for next season, they must end the current campaign. There was also a chance that the silverware would remain in the FA Cup, and their form was good as they had won their last three games before the suspension.

Aston Villa

1874 Podcast presenter Dan Bardell says the current season must be completed and Aston Villa must be given a chance to save himself from relegation from the Premier League.

Actual position: 19th

Winner or loser? Winner

Why? If the Premier League does not relegate the last three, they would avoid relegation and Villa would be in bad shape by losing their last four. They would also recover first-team players Tom Heaton, John McGinn and Wesley from long-term injury by the start of next season.

Bournemouth

Actual position: 18th

Winner or loser? Winner

Why? In serious danger of losing their place in the Premier League that they have worked so hard to retain since 2015, they have only one point in their last four games and currently suffer a long list of injuries. David Brooks, Josh King, Charlie Daniels, Steve Cook, and Simon Francis are among the missing from Eddie Howe's first team.

Brighton

Actual position: fifteen

Winner or loser? Winner

Why? Another team that would be a pretty obvious winner of a season cancellation. Brighton was heading for the fall before suspension, as he had not won a game in 2020. Soccer has clearly progressed under Graham Potter, and a few more months of training under his methods could see them begin next season with a bang.

Burnley

Actual position: 10

Winner or loser? Undecided

Why? Burnley was on the rise and was not afraid of falling, but they were in a great race and had little chance of Europe next season. Sean Dyche's team is undefeated in seven and had a friendly meeting. However, being in Europe last season saw his Premier League form stutter a lot, so losing the qualification may not be so bad.

Chelsea

1:20 Jamie Redknapp believes it's time to move on after Mason Mount apologized to Chelsea bosses for playing soccer in public with Declan Rice when he was meant to isolate himself Jamie Redknapp believes it's time to move on after Mason Mount apologized to Chelsea bosses for playing soccer in public with Declan Rice when he was meant to isolate himself

Actual position: 4th

Winner or loser? Winner

Why? Frank Lampard has unearthed some talents from the academy and a lot of progress has been made with some young players, who unfortunately would be eliminated. There is also a chance of winning the FA Cup, but overall Chelsea would probably still secure Champions League football next season.

crystal Palace

Actual position: eleven

Winner or loser? Loser

Why? Crystal Palace was just beginning to hit. Three 1-0 wins on the spin took them out of the drop zone and into a small dispute for a European spot.

Everton

Actual position: Twelfth

Winner or loser? Loser

Why? It has been a real change for Everton with Carlo Ancelotti and it seems a shame to stop that progress. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, in particular, was in the shape of his life and was a substitute for England's next squad. That said, they tied one and lost two of their games before the suspension, albeit with good performances against Arsenal and Manchester United. The Italian coach will hope to maintain levels in training as the Premier League decides what comes next.

Leicester

Actual position: 3rd

Winner or loser? Loser

Why? Leicester is on the way to his best Premier League result since his impressive victory in the 2015/16 season. They are set for yet another crack in the Champions League with a top-four score on the cards and after their disappointment in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, the Foxes have a FA Cup quarterfinal against Chelsea on the horizon. .

Liverpool

Actual position: First

Winner or loser? Loser

Why? The biggest losers of all would be Liverpool. They're just two wins from their first league title in 30 years, with a gap of 25 points at the top of the table. With a slight drop in form before the suspension, including the FA Cup and Champions League outings plus their first loss in the Premier League in 44 games, they will want to end the season as soon as possible, rather than starting again.

Manchester city

Actual position: 2nd

Winner or loser? Loser

Why? Mathematically, Manchester City could still catch Liverpool in the Premier League with some incredible twists of fate. They have already won the Carabao Cup this season and are still in contention for a second consecutive FA Cup victory.

While they have a possible European ban on their heads, they have a chance to win the Champions League for the first time, a long-term goal for the club, and they are halfway through a difficult draw in the last 16 against Real Madrid. . They are leading the match 2-1 with the return in the Etihad to come.

Manchester united

1:12 Jay Mottershead of Full Time Devils says Manchester United's recent form has put them in a solid position to qualify for the Champions League Jay Mottershead of Full Time Devils says Manchester United's recent form has put them in a solid position to qualify for the Champions League

Actual position: 5th

Winner or loser? Loser

Why? Manchester United is in the midst of its best career in a long time. They are undefeated in 11 games in all competitions with just two goals conceded, including two wins against Manchester City at the time. They are going through their draw in the last 16 Europa League games, currently 5-0 ahead against LASK, and will face Norwich in the last eight of the FA Cup. It would be a blow to the progress United has made to cancel their season, especially with a top-four finish very much in their sights.

Newcastle

Actual position: 13

Winner or loser? Loser

Why? Newcastle are eight points from relegation spots, but they would be on the losing side of a season canceled due to the FA Cup. They have reached the quarterfinals, albeit a draw at home against defending champion Manchester City. It's the furthest they've gone in competition since the 2005/06 season and a real shot at winning silverware, though that could now be in jeopardy.

Norwich

Actual position: Twentieth

Winner or loser? Winner

Why? Pretty obvious! Norwich is at the bottom of the league and has six safety points. Maintaining their Premier League status may also allow them to hold on to key players like Todd Cantwell, Teemu Pukki, Emi Buendia, and Max Aarons.

Sheffield United

Actual position: 7th

Winner or loser? Loser

Why? What a shame it would be if Sheffield United's sensational return to the Premier League were canceled. Chris Wilder and his team have surprised many with their courage, determination and teamwork and have a real chance of securing a European place next season. There is his position in the league, of course, but also the FA Cup, where the Blades will face Arsenal in the quarterfinals at Bramall Lane. They have already defeated the Gunners at home in the Premier League this season.

Southampton

Actual position: 14th

Winner or loser? Undecided

Why? Fears of relegation may be scant for Southampton (they are currently seven points off the drop), but they were enjoying a period of revival with Ralph Hassenhuttl, and that momentum can now be stopped.

Tottenham

Actual position: Eighth

Winner or loser? Winners

Why? Tottenham could cancel the end of a campaign that has seen them knocked out in all cup competitions, lose Harry Kane and Son Heung-min due to long injuries and move away from the top four. If the season were canceled, the Spurs would retain their place in the Champions League. They would be one of the big winners!

Watford

Actual position: 17

Winner or loser? Winner

Why? Watford may be just outside the relegation zone, but Nigel Pearson and company would be delighted not to have to fight for survival in the last nine games of the season. It would also give one of his key men, Gerard Deulofeu, time to return from injury.

West ham

Actual position: 16

Winner or loser? Winner

Why? Club vice president Karren Brady has not been silent on what should or should not happen, and there is no doubt that West Ham would greatly benefit from the guarantee to avoid relegation. They have invested a large amount in their gaming squad in recent years and have a 60,000-seat stadium to fill, which requires Premier League football.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Actual position: 6th

Winner or loser? Loser

Why? It has been another excellent campaign for Wolves so far. They have progressed to the bottom 16 of the Europa League and have real hopes of making it to the quarterfinals, and they are also not far from a place in the top four in the Premier League.