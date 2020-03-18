If the 2020 Olympics are postponed, then people who purchased tickets may not receive refunds

With the 2020 Olympics in Japan increasingly dubious due to fears about the continued worldwide spread of the coronavirus, hundreds of thousands of fans are learning that the money they spent on tickets to the summer showcase could be a lost cause.

Ticket reimbursement is considered unlikely, according to the Japanese newspaper The Asahi Shimbun, with terms and conditions that provide organizers with a way to maintain sales revenue. There is a small print stipulation that a "public health emergency,quot; does not leave the organizing committee responsible for covering more than 5 million tickets purchased. This also applies to the 2020 Paralympic Games, which have reportedly sold 1.7 million tickets.

In total, ticket revenue has reached around 90 billion yen, or $ 83 million.

"Tokyo 2020 will not be liable for breach of any obligation under the Terms and Conditions to the extent that the breach is caused by Force Majeure," reads a section of the terms and conditions of the Games.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has stopped most sports worldwide, and in the US. In the US, no major professional league is expected to resume until at least mid-June. The Olympics are slated to start on July 24, meaning there is limited time to control the pandemic before the event must be postponed or canceled entirely.

So far, organizers have said they expect the Games to start on time.