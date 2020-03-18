Idris Elba raises awareness of the coronavirus and criticizes false news that blacks cannot get it – Watch her video

Idris Elba made her fans very sad, and they were scared to learn that her coronavirus tested positive. He's doing well right now, and said he would be updating his followers about his health.

Now, he posted a video in which he explains to people that this is not a joke.

He also made sure to criticize conspiracy theories that suggest "black people can't understand it."

Check out everything he had to say about it in the videos below.

Unfortunately, people don't seem to believe the actor, and they keep suggesting that the government made him talk, etc. You can see some things that people say here.

A follower said: & # 39; Someone send this to Waka & # 39 ;, and someone else replied: & # 39; No, why, Waka clearly only thinks about what his intellectual allows, his age is higher than his IQ, we won't be able to understand him.

Another commenter posted this: "99% of the media out there is misinformation," and another follower said, "Let them know Idris, La Rona doesn't discriminate!"

Someone else said, ‘Idris, are you okay baby? Blink twice if the government proposed it to you, "and another commenter wrote:" Stop putting us in an explosion like that in front of these other people. "

One person posted: ‘“ Be sure to reiterate multiple times that black people can get it. We need everyone to be afraid. ""

Someone else also shadowed him: "I'm glad your wife isn't in this one, it seems more realistic … he's always been a great actor."

After finding out that he was infected, Idris said: ‘This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel fine, I have no symptoms so far, but I have been isolated since I discovered my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home, folks, and be pragmatic. I will keep you posted on how I am doing. No panic. & # 39;

Ad

People should take this seriously and avoid large gatherings at this time.



Post views:

0 0