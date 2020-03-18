Iditarod rankings, mushers, map and more: everything you need to know about the 2020 dog sled race

They call it "The Last Great Race on Earth,quot; and with almost all sporting events canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, it is now the last race on earth.

The Iditarod 2020 started on March 8, and many teams are now nearing the finish line. Norway's Thomas Waerner, who is only in his second Iditarod, is in the lead. Five teams have withdrawn from the race so far.

The competition is one of the most difficult in the world, as competitors can face snowstorms causing fades and wind conditions creating temperatures as low as -100 ° F. During the 2020 race, deep snow has been one of the key factors that has slowed sledding teams so far.

Here's everything you need to know about the breed, including the cash prize, dogs, and controversy.

What is the Iditarod?

The Iditarod is the world's most famous dog sledding race. The annual race is held every year throughout the state of Alaska, from Anchorage to Nome. It started in 1973 as an event to test the best mushers and sled dog teams, but it eventually became the competitive race we see today. The teams are made up of a musher and 14 dogs. The race generally lasts between 8 and 15 days, although the longest was 32.5 days.

Breakdown of a sled team

Musher: the human guiding the dogs and directing the sled. The term is believed to have originated in French, the command "marche,quot; (to walk) sounds very similar to "porridge," the command used to make dogs move.

The team dogs have positions relative to their location ahead of the sled.

Lead dogs: lead the rest of the team and set the pace. This is usually one or two dogs, two more common.

Swing dogs: directly behind the guide dog. They balance the rest of the team behind them in turns or curves along the way.

Wheeled Dogs: closest to the sled and musher. This dog is traditionally strong and is not easily scared by the sled directly behind him.

Team Dogs: Between the wheel dogs and the swing dogs, they add power to the team. This term also applies to any dog ​​on the team.

Iditarod 2020 Ranking

Thomas Waerner (Norway) won the Iditarod 2020 race, crossing the finish line early in the morning on March 18 with a total race time of nine days, 10 hours, 37 minutes and 47 seconds.

Position Musher Control Total running time one Thomas Waerner Nome (finished) 9d 10h 37m 47s two Mitch Seavey Safety – 3 Brent sass white mountain – 4 4 Jessie Royer white mountain – 5 5 Aaron Burmeister white mountain – 6 6 Wade Marrs white mountain – 7 7 Travis Beals white mountain – 8 Joar Leifseth Ulsom white mountain – 9 9 Ryan Redington white mountain – 10 Paige Drobny white mountain –

Iditarod dog breeds

Only northern dog breeds, such as Siberian huskies and Alaskan malamutes, can compete in Iditarod. The rule was adopted in the early 1990s after musher John Suter entered the 1988 competition with standard European poodles on his dog sled team.

2020 Iditarod trail map

The Iditarod race has two routes: the northern route is used during even years and the southern route during odd years. The entire route is part of the Iditarod National Historic Trail, but initially, the smaller villages were greatly affected by the race that ran through their village every year. A decision was made to change routes every two years.

NORTH ROUTE

Checkpoints Distance between control points * Distance from Anchorage Distance to Nome Anchorage to the Campbell airstrip eleven eleven 964 Willow to Yentna Station 42 53 922 Yentna Station to Skwentna 30 83 892 Skwentna to Finger Lake 40 123 852 Finger Lake to Rainy Pass 30 153 822 Rainy Pass to Rohn 35 188 787 Rohn to Nikolai 75 263 712 Nikolai to McGrath 48 311 664 McGrath to Takotna 18 years 329 646 Takotna to Ofir 2. 3 352 623 Ofir to cripple 73 425 550 Cripple Ruby 70 495 480 Ruby to Galena fifty 545 430 Galena to Nulato 37 582 393 Null to Kaltag 47 629 346 Kaltag to Unalakleet 85 714 261 Unalakleet to Shaktoolik 40 754 221 Shaktoolik to Koyuk fifty 804 171 Koyuk to Elim 48 852 123 Elim Golovin 28 880 95 Golovin to the White Mountain 18 years 898 77 White Mountain to safety 55 953 22 Security for Nome 22 975 0 0 TOTAL DISTANCE 975

SOUTH ROUTE

Checkpoints Distance between control points * Distance from Anchorage Distance to Nome Anchorage to the Campbell airstrip eleven eleven 987 Willow to Yentna Station 42 53 945 Yentna Station to Skwentna 30 83 915 Skwentna to Finger Lake 40 123 875 Finger Lake to Rainy Pass 30 153 845 Rainy Pass to Rohn 35 188 810 Rohn to Nikolai 75 263 735 Nikolai to McGrath 48 311 687 McGrath to Takotna 18 years 329 669 Takotna to Ofir 2. 3 352 646 Ofir to Iditarod 80 432 566 Iditarod to Shageluk 55 487 511 Shageluk to Anvik 25 512 486 Anvik to Grayling 18 years 530 468 Grayling to Eagle Island 62 592 406 Eagle Island to Kaltag 60 60 652 346 Kaltag to Unalakleet 85 737 261 Unalakleet to Shaktoolik 40 777 221 Shaktoolik to Koyuk fifty 827 171 Koyuk to Elim 48 875 123 Elim Golovin 28 903 95 Golovin to the White Mountain 18 years 921 77 White Mountain to safety 55 976 22 Security for Nome 22 998 0 0 TOTAL DISTANCE 998

Iditarod Prize

The total prize is approximately $ 500,000, with the winner taking home about $ 50,000 and a new truck.

The reward for the last musher who crosses the finish line and completes the Iditarod is called the Red Lantern Award. It is a symbol of perseverance for the team, and instead of being a consolation award, it gives the musher and dogs a sense of pride and accomplishment.

Controversy in the Iditarod

PETA has been very outspoken about the breed, stating that animals are mistreated and that the breed should be closed for dog abuse. Iditarod claims they take good care of dogs, and many mushers feel that dogs are part of their own family. All dogs are screened before the race and a vet signs a food diary at checkpoints. Dogs are considered well-trained athletes.

Several sponsors, including Wells Fargo, Alaska Airlines, and Fiat Chrysler, have withdrawn in recent years. PETA has claimed that pressure from their organization has caused sponsors to listen to their abuse claims and decide not to support the race any longer. Iditarod CEO Stan Hooley even said he believed Wells Fargo's decision was related to activists' implications of cruelty to dogs.

In 2018, Iditarod created a rule stating that mushers who have a dead dog during the race will be out of the race that year, unless the death "was caused solely by unforeseeable external forces."