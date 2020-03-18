Iditarod rankings, mushers, map and more: everything you need to know about the 2020 dog sled race

They call it "The Last Great Race on Earth,quot; and with almost all sporting events canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, it is now the last race on earth.
The Iditarod 2020 started on March 8, and many teams are now nearing the finish line. Norway's Thomas Waerner, who is only in his second Iditarod, is in the lead. Five teams have withdrawn from the race so far.
The competition is one of the most difficult in the world, as competitors can face snowstorms causing fades and wind conditions creating temperatures as low as -100 ° F. During the 2020 race, deep snow has been one of the key factors that has slowed sledding teams so far.
Here's everything you need to know about the breed, including the cash prize, dogs, and controversy.
What is the Iditarod?
The Iditarod is the world's most famous dog sledding race. The annual race is held every year throughout the state of Alaska, from Anchorage to Nome. It started in 1973 as an event to test the best mushers and sled dog teams, but it eventually became the competitive race we see today. The teams are made up of a musher and 14 dogs. The race generally lasts between 8 and 15 days, although the longest was 32.5 days.
Breakdown of a sled team
Musher: the human guiding the dogs and directing the sled. The term is believed to have originated in French, the command "marche,quot; (to walk) sounds very similar to "porridge," the command used to make dogs move.
The team dogs have positions relative to their location ahead of the sled.
Lead dogs: lead the rest of the team and set the pace. This is usually one or two dogs, two more common.
Swing dogs: directly behind the guide dog. They balance the rest of the team behind them in turns or curves along the way.
Wheeled Dogs: closest to the sled and musher. This dog is traditionally strong and is not easily scared by the sled directly behind him.
Team Dogs: Between the wheel dogs and the swing dogs, they add power to the team. This term also applies to any dog on the team.
Iditarod 2020 Ranking
Thomas Waerner (Norway) won the Iditarod 2020 race, crossing the finish line early in the morning on March 18 with a total race time of nine days, 10 hours, 37 minutes and 47 seconds.
|Position
|Musher
|Control
|Total running time
|one
|Thomas Waerner
|Nome (finished)
|9d 10h 37m 47s
|two
|Mitch Seavey
|Safety
|–
|3
|Brent sass
|white mountain
|–
|4 4
|Jessie Royer
|white mountain
|–
|5 5
|Aaron Burmeister
|white mountain
|–
|6 6
|Wade Marrs
|white mountain
|–
|7 7
|Travis Beals
|white mountain
|–
|8
|Joar Leifseth Ulsom
|white mountain
|–
|9 9
|Ryan Redington
|white mountain
|–
|10
|Paige Drobny
|white mountain
|–
Iditarod dog breeds
Only northern dog breeds, such as Siberian huskies and Alaskan malamutes, can compete in Iditarod. The rule was adopted in the early 1990s after musher John Suter entered the 1988 competition with standard European poodles on his dog sled team.
2020 Iditarod trail map
The Iditarod race has two routes: the northern route is used during even years and the southern route during odd years. The entire route is part of the Iditarod National Historic Trail, but initially, the smaller villages were greatly affected by the race that ran through their village every year. A decision was made to change routes every two years.
NORTH ROUTE
|Checkpoints
|Distance between control points *
|Distance from Anchorage
|Distance to Nome
|Anchorage to the Campbell airstrip
|eleven
|eleven
|964
|Willow to Yentna Station
|42
|53
|922
|Yentna Station to Skwentna
|30
|83
|892
|Skwentna to Finger Lake
|40
|123
|852
|Finger Lake to Rainy Pass
|30
|153
|822
|Rainy Pass to Rohn
|35
|188
|787
|Rohn to Nikolai
|75
|263
|712
|Nikolai to McGrath
|48
|311
|664
|McGrath to Takotna
|18 years
|329
|646
|Takotna to Ofir
|2. 3
|352
|623
|Ofir to cripple
|73
|425
|550
|Cripple Ruby
|70
|495
|480
|Ruby to Galena
|fifty
|545
|430
|Galena to Nulato
|37
|582
|393
|Null to Kaltag
|47
|629
|346
|Kaltag to Unalakleet
|85
|714
|261
|Unalakleet to Shaktoolik
|40
|754
|221
|Shaktoolik to Koyuk
|fifty
|804
|171
|Koyuk to Elim
|48
|852
|123
|Elim Golovin
|28
|880
|95
|Golovin to the White Mountain
|18 years
|898
|77
|White Mountain to safety
|55
|953
|22
|Security for Nome
|22
|975
|0 0
|TOTAL DISTANCE
|975
SOUTH ROUTE
|Checkpoints
|Distance between control points *
|Distance from Anchorage
|Distance to Nome
|Anchorage to the Campbell airstrip
|eleven
|eleven
|987
|Willow to Yentna Station
|42
|53
|945
|Yentna Station to Skwentna
|30
|83
|915
|Skwentna to Finger Lake
|40
|123
|875
|Finger Lake to Rainy Pass
|30
|153
|845
|Rainy Pass to Rohn
|35
|188
|810
|Rohn to Nikolai
|75
|263
|735
|Nikolai to McGrath
|48
|311
|687
|McGrath to Takotna
|18 years
|329
|669
|Takotna to Ofir
|2. 3
|352
|646
|Ofir to Iditarod
|80
|432
|566
|Iditarod to Shageluk
|55
|487
|511
|Shageluk to Anvik
|25
|512
|486
|Anvik to Grayling
|18 years
|530
|468
|Grayling to Eagle Island
|62
|592
|406
|Eagle Island to Kaltag
|60 60
|652
|346
|Kaltag to Unalakleet
|85
|737
|261
|Unalakleet to Shaktoolik
|40
|777
|221
|Shaktoolik to Koyuk
|fifty
|827
|171
|Koyuk to Elim
|48
|875
|123
|Elim Golovin
|28
|903
|95
|Golovin to the White Mountain
|18 years
|921
|77
|White Mountain to safety
|55
|976
|22
|Security for Nome
|22
|998
|0 0
|TOTAL DISTANCE
|998
Iditarod Prize
The total prize is approximately $ 500,000, with the winner taking home about $ 50,000 and a new truck.
The reward for the last musher who crosses the finish line and completes the Iditarod is called the Red Lantern Award. It is a symbol of perseverance for the team, and instead of being a consolation award, it gives the musher and dogs a sense of pride and accomplishment.
Controversy in the Iditarod
PETA has been very outspoken about the breed, stating that animals are mistreated and that the breed should be closed for dog abuse. Iditarod claims they take good care of dogs, and many mushers feel that dogs are part of their own family. All dogs are screened before the race and a vet signs a food diary at checkpoints. Dogs are considered well-trained athletes.
Several sponsors, including Wells Fargo, Alaska Airlines, and Fiat Chrysler, have withdrawn in recent years. PETA has claimed that pressure from their organization has caused sponsors to listen to their abuse claims and decide not to support the race any longer. Iditarod CEO Stan Hooley even said he believed Wells Fargo's decision was related to activists' implications of cruelty to dogs.
In 2018, Iditarod created a rule stating that mushers who have a dead dog during the race will be out of the race that year, unless the death "was caused solely by unforeseeable external forces."
