ICE immigration arrests continue in Denver despite coronavirus outbreak

ICE says immigration arrests will continue in Denver despite the coronavirus outbreak, and an immigration attorney confirms that at least two have occurred in the past week.

A local agency spokeswoman referred to Up News Info to a guide published on the ICE site, which states: “While our law enforcement officers continue law enforcement operations to make criminal and civil arrests, prioritizing People who threaten our national security and public safety, we remain committed to the health and safety of our employees and the general public. "

At least two recent ICE arrests of parents of Denver Public Schools have been confirmed.

One was in southwest Denver near Lincoln High School on Friday, according to Noah Stout, an attorney who works for the local DSST network of 15 campus charter schools.

The other took place in the Swansea neighborhood on Monday, Stout said, adding that the detainee in that case was on his way to pick up his children. Later, the children found their mother's car on the street and learned what had happened from a neighbor.

Stout, who said he had spoken to the families of the detainees, said they were both taken to the Aurora immigration detention center run by the private prison company GEO. Ten people are quarantined at that facility for possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Defenders criticized ICE for continuing normal operations during the public health crisis.

"It is reckless and extremely dangerous for ICE to carry out practical arrests of people and then put them in detention in a crowded facility that is ready for a disastrous outbreak," said Arash Jahanian of the Meyer Law Office. , which handles local immigration cases.

Jahanian added that previous allegations of medical malpractice within GEO underscore his concern.

"What ICE needs to do is let people wear ankle monitors instead of increasing the population of the detention center," he said.

At the beginning of this coronavirus pandemic, attorneys at the Meyer Law Office continued to receive reports of immigrants arrested by ICE, including Monday outside of Denver court.

Jahanian and attorney Hans Meyer this year worked with state Sen. Julie Gonzales, a Denver Democrat, on a bill that would prevent ICE agents from making civil immigration arrests of people on or off court property. courts.

The bill was approved by both houses of the legislature and was presented to the governor for signature Tuesday, Gonzales said. Immigration activists hope for the governor's support, although he has not said publicly whether he will sign it.