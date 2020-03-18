Huntington Ingalls Completes Acceptance Testing of New US Army Guided Missile Destroyer. USA – Defense Blog

The largest U.S. military shipbuilding company, Huntington Ingalls Industries, announced Tuesday that the future Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) successfully completed acceptance tests on Dec. 12. March.

"The DDG 119 has just completed a very successful sea trial demonstrating on-board systems to ensure the future delivery of another next-generation, high-quality surface fighter," said Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias. "From start of manufacturing to final tests at sea, our shipbuilders have continually demonstrated remarkable skill and craftsmanship in building Delbert D. Black and preparing the ship for service in the world's largest navy "

DDG 119 is the first ship named in honor of Navy veteran Delbert D. Black, who served as a fellow gunner and was aboard the battleship USS Maryland (BB 46) during the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

Ingalls has delivered 31 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers to the Navy. The shipyard currently has four DDGs under construction, including Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), Lenah H. Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123), and Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), the The first destroyer of Navy Flight III.

Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are highly capable multi-mission ships and can perform a variety of operations, from peacetime presence and crisis management to sea control and power projection, all in support of the United States military strategy. Guided missile destroyers are capable of simultaneously combating aerial, surface and underground battles. The ship contains countless offensive and defensive weapons designed to meet maritime defense needs well into the 21st century.