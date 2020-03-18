How to get help and access resources

%MINIFYHTML772217f2f4b41da7232ae8657ed235af11% %MINIFYHTML772217f2f4b41da7232ae8657ed235af12%

This is an updated list of community resources for those affected by COVID-19. If you would like to add a resource to the following, please email us with the name and link to [email protected] If you feel sick, call your healthcare provider for medical advice.

For artists

Boston Area Performers Support Fund – This GoFundMe was created to support performers, be it drag, djing, burlesque or other stage performance, whose concerts have been canceled in the Boston area. The fund also supports those who help performing artists, such as lighting and sound engineers, who are also out of work.

%MINIFYHTML772217f2f4b41da7232ae8657ed235af13% %MINIFYHTML772217f2f4b41da7232ae8657ed235af14%

Boston Music Maker Relief Fund: The Record Co. established a fund on March 13 to provide financial aid to Boston area musicians who have lost their income due to performance cancellations related to COVID-19. The company will offer small grants of up to $ 200 to artists and bands on a first-come, first-served basis.

%MINIFYHTML772217f2f4b41da7232ae8657ed235af15% %MINIFYHTML772217f2f4b41da7232ae8657ed235af16%

City of Boston Artist Relief Fund – The grant fund application opened on March 16, offering $ 500 and $ 1,000 awards to Boston-based artists whose creative practices and income are impacted by COVID- 19.

For local businesses

COVID-19 Response Fund at the Boston Foundation: In an effort to support nonprofits that help those affected by the outbreak, the fund will provide one-time operating grants on an ongoing basis.

Boston Resilience Fund: Funds raised will go to local organizations and nonprofits that support access to food, technology for home learning and support for health workers and first responders , including child care.

For hospitals

Cambridge Health Alliance: Cambridge Health Alliance solicits donations of personal protective equipment. Donations can be delivered 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with CHA Public Safety at the main entrance of Cambridge, Everett and Somerville Hospitals.

For neighborhoods and families

Mutual Aid Medford and Somerville (MAMAS): A shared local relief effort of the MAMAS network to provide resources and support to the communities of Medford and Somerville.

Cambridge Neighborhood Aid Network: A shared local outreach effort to provide resources and support to the Cambridge community.

Jamaica Plain and Roxbury Mutual Aid: A shared local relief effort to provide resources and support to the Jamaica Plain and Roxbury communities.

WRCIA Family Food and Grocery Fund: The West Roxbury Civic & Improvement Association is raising money to help West Roxbury families cope with school closings by collecting and distributing gift cards, cash or food donations to help families in need of essential items.

Boston COVID-19 Community Care – Spreadsheet provides a summary of community connections, providing contact information for individuals offering child care, housing, health care resources, financial aid, educational resources, tips for free entertainment during quarantine / social distancing, and food.

United Way Family Support Fund COVID-19: United Way established a COVID-19 Family Support Fund, which offers one-time grants of up to $ 2000 to help crisis-affected families meet their basic needs.

For students

U-Haul offers students 30 days of free storage: The company offers displaced students 30 days of free storage and boxes to store their belongings.

Every Nation Campus Boston Housing, Storage and Flight Aid Spreadsheet, COVID-19 Answer: ENC, affiliated with Aletheia Church in Cambridge, created a spreadsheet for students seeking accommodation and storage.

Free Spectrum WiFi: Beginning March 16, any student home without Internet access in their home can call 1-844-488-8395 and sign up for free 60-day access to Spectrum broadband and WiFi.

COVID-19 Mini Emergency Relief Scholarships for College Students: The Leadership Brainery is offering Greater Boston Area racially / ethnically diverse, first generation or LGBTQ + undergraduates who have been displaced by COVID-19 a unique mini grant $ 100. Eligible students can apply through the website.

Access to Free Textbooks: Students and Instructors of Two- and Four-Year-Old Nonprofit Academic Institutions in the US USA Affected by closings, they can access a catalog of textbooks online for free until May 25.

You Visit offers virtual college tours for prospective students: From Harvard University to the state of Pennsylvania, this extensive database of virtual college campuses offers an opportunity for interested students in schools to visit and see their potential universities through a virtual tour.

For social care

Aunt Bertha, the Social Care Network: A large database that provides links and outreach for needs like food and home bank locations.

The Relational Center Online Support Groups: The Relational Center is offering Zoom conference links to daily online video chat support groups that are free and open to the public.

The Friday Cafe – Organizers and community members volunteer at 11 Garden St. in Cambridge to pack packed lunches.

Pine Street Inn Tenant Support: Staff is trying to stock pantries with a two-week supply of food. "Tenants in our homes often get food from local food pantries," said Barbara Trevisan, vice president of marketing and communications for Pine Street. "With many pantries closing, we have started a fund to buy gift cards for food and other essentials."

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking news about coronavirus and updates from our newsroom to your inbox.