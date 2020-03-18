"How to drive to a funeral,quot;; Oakland Pub St. Patrick's Day pampered by an on-site shelter – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – For Crogan’s Irish Pub in Montclair, Oakland, St. Patrick's Day is usually the most important day of the year. But this year's vacation marked the end of the first day of a three-week request for refuge for much of the Bay Area.

As the pub deals with the shelter-in-place like everyone else, they are trying to take advantage of it one day at a time to discover how to navigate in the coming weeks.

%MINIFYHTML97c46a390e8a1d2e86381e6c792074e011% %MINIFYHTML97c46a390e8a1d2e86381e6c792074e012%

Normally, his dining room would be full and full of bars, but on Tuesday night, owner Mike Williams said it was empty.

"It is just unlike anything I have ever experienced," Williams said. You are only allowing a handful of people inside at a time to pick up takeaways.

"This day is Crogan's. Usually we have a piper, people have fun and everyone thinks it's just about the bar, but it's about families coming in," says Williams.

The only people who worked Tuesday night were Williams and a cook. They were serving corned beef and cabbage.

"It's not that beautiful!" Carole Evans exclaimed. She said she has come to Crogan's on St. Patrick's Day every year since she moved to Montclair in 1971.

The shelter-in-place order is also affecting other companies. ToyHouse is closed to customers, but offers sidewalk order delivery. Some stores will be dark for weeks and others close early.

"Based solely on our not operating our normal hours, and all of that, instead of working 8 hours, I now only work four hours," says Liam McKeeby, who works at Peet’s Coffee.

As some hourly workers struggle to make ends meet, parents are doing their best to help their children with school work.

“My fifth grade son is self-supporting with his homework. He's doing everything himself, he's really cool. My first grader needs instruction, so it is new to be a teacher, home schooling, "said Renee Belder, who lives in Montclair.

They say it was a difficult first day and many people are trying to adjust to what daily life will be like in the coming weeks.

"I'm going to be 80 in October and never have, and I'm a native Californian, I've seen something like this," said Carole Evans.

"It's kind of crazy and it's kind of stressful," said Renee Belden.

"I don't even know how to put it into words. I was driving this morning and the only way I can describe it is that I felt like I was going to a funeral," Williams said.

The shelter-in-place order is slated to end April 7, but that could be extended if county public health departments find it necessary to stop the spread of the coronavirus.