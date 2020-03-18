How to Clean Your Home for Coronavirus

We asked the experts what is the best way to clean our homes during a viral outbreak. After they taught us the proper technique (above), we had a few more questions:

How often should I do this?

%MINIFYHTMLa8e3394171ef7ca430a6b54102b2901111% %MINIFYHTMLa8e3394171ef7ca430a6b54102b2901112%

Everyday. (Between regular cleanings).

Will the wipes work?

Yes. Look for sprays or wipes that promise to kill 99.9 percent of germs.

What if I don't have cleaning sprays or wipes?

Washing with soapy water should do the trick: a few drops of dish soap in eight ounces of water. Although soap and water will not kill all germs, washing with soapy water should be effective in removing coronavirus and other germs from surfaces.

What is a high contact surface?

All those places where you and your family leave a million fingerprints every day. (Clean the bathroom surfaces at the end).

• Door knobs

• Light switches

• Refrigerator and microwave doors.

• Drawer pulls

• remote control

• Counters and tables where you cook and eat

• toilet handles

• Faucet handles

How thorough do I have to be?

A spray and a vigorous washcloth should do this, but don't get lazy here – you want to make sure you've walked the entire doorknob, for example.

"I try not to be neurotic about it," says Dr. Kryssie Woods, an epidemiologist at the hospital and medical director of infection prevention at Mount Sinai West in New York. "But wash your hands when you get home and try cleaning some of those high-contact areas. That is good advice even without the coronavirus. "

Do I need to wear gloves?

Gloves are recommended for household cleaning, but if that's not practical, just make sure to wash your hands before Y after cleaning

If I am wearing gloves, do I really have to wash them afterwards?

Yes, if you are going to reuse them. (Wear separate gloves for the bathroom and dishes.)

Once you have finished cleaning:

• Wash your gloved hands with soap and water.

• Dry them.

• Take off your gloves and put them away.

• Then wash your bare hands.

How else can I be sure that my house is kept clean?

When you get home, take off your shoes, hang up your coat, and immediately wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water.