How restaurant workers are dealing with the coronavirus – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML5a846bf841d3e6f5b31246ca383e873c11% %MINIFYHTML5a846bf841d3e6f5b31246ca383e873c12%

New York – (Up News Info) – As the number of reported coronavirus cases multiplies in the US. In the US, at least a dozen states have banned dining out. That list now includes New York, where even in the city that never sleeps, restaurants and bars are now open only for delivery and takeaways.

Carlos Suárez operates four restaurants in New York's Greenwich Village. This weekend, it took the devastating step of laying off more than 200 workers, including dishwashers, bartenders and prep cooks.

%MINIFYHTML5a846bf841d3e6f5b31246ca383e873c13% %MINIFYHTML5a846bf841d3e6f5b31246ca383e873c14%

Now that the restaurants are only open for takeaways and deliveries, Suarez assumes that his restaurants can operate two or three months before reaching the breaking point. It relies on the government to support small businesses and, meanwhile, is helping its laid-off workers by offering a food pantry at wholesale prices. "They were all extremely understanding, completely selfless and I thought it was a true testimony to the humanity and character of our staff," says Suarez.

%MINIFYHTML5a846bf841d3e6f5b31246ca383e873c15% %MINIFYHTML5a846bf841d3e6f5b31246ca383e873c16%

Known as one of the world's food capitals, New York City is home to more than 25,000 restaurants and provides jobs for more than a quarter of a million people. Many of those workers live from paycheck to paycheck. Andrew Rigie is the executive director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance. “This is unprecedented. Very scary situation, "he says.

Rigie says restaurants are the fabric of New York life and are quickly falling apart. “The restaurants are already closing en masse. Layoffs are happening. There are big concerns, there are immediate challenges and we are going to need a massive long-term policy plan, ”he says. For now, Suarez is cultivating the garden that will provide his spring menus, and he intends to rehire those 200 laid off workers when the crisis breaks out.

On Tuesday morning, President Trump spoke by phone with restaurant executives to thank them for their cooperation.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.