How Mike Tyson closed Las Vegas amid a riot, a shattered ear and some unlucky players | Boxing news

The chaos after a Tyson fight in 1997 caused a two-hour shutdown of the MGM

The & # 39; iron & # 39; Mike Tyson had already thrown police deals to the ground when a bogus shooting report sent the crazed crowd that had gathered to watch him in despair.

Blackjack tables toppled, drinks spilled, and the pandemonium flowed around Las Vegas casinos, starting with the shocking events of the boxing ring where gamblers had congregated.

It was 1997 and Mike Tyson had bitten off a piece of Evander Holyfield's ear; he insisted with a bloodstained mouth that it was only fair that his rival hit him on the head. A world heavyweight championship fight that had drawn celebrities like Madonna to the ring ended in disqualification (and farce) in just the third round. People were not happy.

The resulting melee is now part of the folklore. Tyson had an altercation with police officers inside the ring, scattered boxing fans expressed their anger when they emerged from the arena and the casino became a war zone. The MGM Grand closed its doors to keep rebellious people at bay: it was the first time the famous venue had done so since it opened in 1993 and, until this week, has never been repeated.

In 1997 the doors were closed for two grim hours. This week MGM Resorts International has suspended operations at all of its Las Vegas properties due to the coronavirus pandemic, and who knows how long it will last.

Tyson was DQ & # 39; d for biting Holyfield's ear

Police couldn't contain Tyson in the ring

Someone thought he had heard a gunshot, and that was what sparked the 1997 riots after Tyson's fight in overdrive.

"There was no shooting," MGM executive Jack Leone said later.

"We can't prove they were fired," said Police Capt Ray Flynn. "There was a fight. People started running for the fight."

Tyson, at this point, attracted a vociferous fan base. She was on probation after a prison sentence for rape, but her fame and the anarchy that accompanied her were soaring. Paying customers were not happy to see their last fight end early and unsatisfactorily.

The restaurants inside the MGM closed their doors to avoid fighting, the theme park inside the building was completely closed. Restless fans of the fight spilled onto the street where parts of Las Vegas Boulevard stopped and forced police to shut it down entirely.

The result was that the gaming tables inside the casino were closed for two hours on one of the busiest nights of the year with several top players in the city eager to show their money. It was unprecedented.

Less than a year earlier at the same location, rapper Tupac Shakur was shot dead after attending Tyson's fight against Bruce Seldon.

MGM Las Vegas properties do not accept reservations

Now, for the first time since 1997, roulette tables will again be off limits. It will be a catastrophic blow to the finances of the strange desert paradise founded by the mafia.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission voted to suspend all combat sporting events until at least March 25. And all MGM properties, including Bellagio, MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay, do not accept reservations.

Naoya Inoue, Japan's mighty bantamweight world champion, has seen his unification fight with Jon Riel Casimero postponed.

The expected fight of Saul & # 39; Canelo & # 39; Alvarez with Billy Joe Saunders, scheduled for May 2, is on the air. On this side of the pond, the British Boxing Board of Control has canceled all events under its jurisdiction, including The Golden Contract tournament scheduled for Friday.

Boxing knelt in the dark two hours after Tyson's fight 23 years ago. But it was met, and will eventually overcome this latest challenge as well.