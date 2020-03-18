How Adam Levine went from Playboy Rock Star to Doting Family Man

Adam Levine Nor did he think it was the marriage type.

"This is the longest and most functional relationship I've ever had," he said. Howard Stern in 2012, talking about his girlfriend at the time, model Anne Vyalitsyna. "I don't want to ruin it."

That was shortly before I ruined it.

There were reasons why, after repeatedly winning the game of meeting women, but failing to nail down the long-term commitment part, he couldn't imagine himself settling down.

"There are two types of men," Levine reasoned with Details in the spring of 2012. "There are men who are damn misogynistic pigs, and then there are men who really love women, who think they are the most amazing people in the world. And that's me. Maybe the reason was promiscuous and I wanted sleeping with many of them, is that I love them very much ".

Totally the reason.