How Adam Levine went from Playboy Rock Star to Doting Family Man

Adam Levine Nor did he think it was the marriage type.
"This is the longest and most functional relationship I've ever had," he said. Howard Stern in 2012, talking about his girlfriend at the time, model Anne Vyalitsyna. "I don't want to ruin it."
That was shortly before I ruined it.
There were reasons why, after repeatedly winning the game of meeting women, but failing to nail down the long-term commitment part, he couldn't imagine himself settling down.
"There are two types of men," Levine reasoned with Details in the spring of 2012. "There are men who are damn misogynistic pigs, and then there are men who really love women, who think they are the most amazing people in the world. And that's me. Maybe the reason was promiscuous and I wanted sleeping with many of them, is that I love them very much ".
Totally the reason.
However, for years, he has been madly in love with Behati Prinsloo, his wife of five and a half years and the mother of his two daughters.
But who could have predicted that day would come? At least so soon for a proclaimed lover of all women?
Even after meeting the South African-born model, he told Nylon Boys in 2013, "If you don't get married, you can't get a divorce. Why couldn't we learn from the devastating percentage of successful marriages our last generation went through?"
His concerns brought him to him do not lock it smoothly the first time. Instead, he dated Prinsloo for almost a year, then they parted ways in May 2013. Levine was seen in the company of the model. Nina Agdalsoon after, but within a month he and Behati had reconciled, and he proposed that July.
And with that, Leonardo Dicaprio he could go back to having all the models to himself.
We're kidding, more or less, but Levine's reputation as a men's man had preceded him until the time he signed up for The voice in 2011 part to help give a touch to his image.
"I've always felt a little under-represented in the world," he said. Details in the spring of 2012. "I felt like people only knew me as a singer who was dating pretty girls. A bit silly. Maybe I was kind of dumb. It was the kind of music that I was naked with all the girls all the time, and it's well, no problem with that.
"But I wanted to create a little balance. When the show came out, I thought, 'People now know I have a brain.'"
To be sure, his mandate in The voice, which lasted 16 seasons for eight years, was the beginning of a whole new era for Levine: he was still the studious singer, yes, but the essence of his charm and appeal was finally exhibited. Who knows, maybe Prinsloo was more willing to give him a chance once he became known for more than being, in his own words, "some kind of fool."
the Maroon 5 In fact, the leader had enjoyed the advantages of being a rock star, although it has been pointed out that perhaps he would have been exactly the same even if he had had a normal job.
"Adam has been exactly the same guy since I know him. Fame justified his personality," said the bassist. Mickey madden saying Rolling Stone in 2007.
And if it hadn't been for a tough breakup, the band's debut album Songs about Jane It may never have happened.
MediaPunch / REX Shutterstock
Levine once casually explained to Howard Stern that he had put his girlfriend to bed at the time, Rebecca Ginos, on his 21st birthday, "the first night we met." (He denied Stern, however, that he had previously connected with Paris Hilton, Natalie Portman Y Maria Sharapova. He said he "had no sex,quot; with Lindsay Lohan. He claimed that he did not connect with Jessica Simpson while she was still married Nick Lachey. And he insists he didn't break up with Simpson via text message.)
Also speaking of Ginos, Levine said Rolling Stone"We were casual at first and it turned into something amazing. She just wants to enjoy my company and love me. And I love her. It's really simple and beautiful. When you're younger, relationships thrive on drama. And if there is no drama , you're bored and it's over. I don't like that anymore. I know more about myself, which prepares you to discover girls. "
He added: "I think I should start calling them women now, huh?"
Levine moved on to the model date Angela Bellotte in 2009 before meeting Anne V., whom he would eventually date for two years.
"He thought I was a cocky bitch and I thought he was a d-bag musician,quot; when they first met, Vyalitsyna told Stern when she attended the interview with Levine in 2012.
Some of it may have been Levine protecting himself. Not that he has never been rejected.
"I was very obsessed with this girl, and I just couldn't get her to pay attention to me," he said. Rolling Stone in 2007, remembering the inspiration for "I will not come home without you,quot;. "I was in the driveway, I had just come home from a rejection and I said, 'I have to write a song that will make this girl love me.'
With that said, "She doesn't know it's about her. I ended up dating her best friend for a year and a half."
By then he had been labeled a "whore-man,quot; in the New York Post.
"It's funny how they catch you," said Levine. RS. "By 'man-bitch' they mean a 28-year-old boy who fell into a good situation and had fun. He was playing, hanging out, partying, drinking, hugging me, doing other things that I didn't We'll talk. It was the hedonistic part of my brain. But was I really dating someone who was a famous person? No. It was flattering, but they gave me credit for a lot of things I didn't do. "
He said in 2011, while dating Anne V., whose hands cover his private parts in the famous nude photo of him posted on Cosmopolitan UK That year, his touring schedule and his marital commitment to his band were among the things he considered when thinking about getting married.
"There are many things that prevent me from getting married," Levine told Elle.com. "But there will be a time when marriage makes sense to me … I have a very different lifestyle. People I know who are married, 90 percent of them have houses and live in the same place and sleep in the same bed every night. " Plus, he said, he didn't want to get married just because everyone else was.
"The most important thing about marriage is understanding that it might not be the right time, regardless of what your friends are doing," he said. "Peer pressure is a mother. Peer pressure plays a huge role in people's desire to get married."
In April 2012, less than two months after Levine diverted Howard's one-time questions about marriage, he and Anne V. separated.
They had been having trouble, but Levine was surprised by the official statement Anne first released to People.com.
"Adam and I have decided to separate in a friendly and supportive way. We still love and respect each other as friends. I wish him all the best," said the Russian-born model.
A source said We weekly"Adam's broken heart. I wasn't even completely sure they were really apart."
However, just in time, it turned out.
In June he met Behati Prinsloo, and all it takes is changing everything.
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP via Getty Images
"Famous last words:" I will never marry, "" Levine said. Jay Leno in Tonight's show in October 2013. "You know, I still don't think you have to get married unless you meet someone who makes you want to marry them. And then you marry them and it's wonderful."
"He somehow found a woman so attractive that she really is, like an amazing person … When you win the lottery and become him, you generally don't win the lottery again and find the most amazing woman in the world," friend. Jonah Hill, who officiated at the couple's 2014 wedding in Cabo San Lucas, told Howard Stern in 2016.
"She is the best," Levine said of his wife during another Stern session in October 2017.
"I think that in terms of being a parent, being a parent, or just being a person in the world, which is extremely complicated … I feel like I've managed to figure it out," he searched for the right words. . "Whatever life is, I'm doing pretty well. I wake up happy."
Levine and Prinsloo's eldest daughter, Dusty rose, was born in September 2016, and her sister, Gio Grace, was born in February 2018.
Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images
"I am obsessed with them," Levine said in The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October. "I really adore them in a way that I never knew I could adore anyone."
In fact, he said his overriding reason for leaving The voice after eight years he was going to have more time to spend with his family.
"I was constantly working for so many years, very lucky, very lucky, very blessed and all, but only to be able to stop right now to spend time with my new family and have the best time of my life," said Levine shared.
"Now I'm a stay-at-home parent. I just stay home and do very little."
