Hospital ship of the US Navy. USA Headed to New York to fight coronavirus | USA News

New York will obtain a 1,000-room hospital ship that will dock at the city's port to fight the coronavirus, state Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

Cuomo said that the President of the United States, Donald Trump, would send the USNS Comfort to the financial capital of the United States immediately.

%MINIFYHTML5a6b59789695477249ceb38b953f1a0811% %MINIFYHTML5a6b59789695477249ceb38b953f1a0812%

"It is an extraordinary step. It is literally a floating hospital, which will add capacity," Cuomo told reporters. "It has around a thousand rooms. It has operating rooms."

Plus:

Cuomo said he spoke to Trump on Wednesday morning and that the President was "making arrangements,quot; to send the ship. Later, Trump confirmed the shipment of the ship to New York, as well as an additional ship to the west coast.

"We are fighting a war, and this is a war, and we are in the same trench," Cuomo said.

As of Wednesday morning, Cuomo said New York City had more than 1,330 confirmed cases of COVID-19, hundreds more than the day before. New York State has more than 2,300 cases.

Possible & # 39; shelter in place & # 39;

Meanwhile, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said he was "almost to the point,quot; of recommending that the most populous US city adopt a "shelter-in-place,quot; policy that would keep residents confined to their homes.

De Blasio, speaking on NBC's "Today,quot; show, said he planned to speak to Governor Andrew Cuomo about the matter later in the day. New York City had 923 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday night. Cuomo has previously doubted that such a measure will work.

"Without a doubt, we are going to exceed 1,000 today. We are going to reach 10,000 shortly," said the mayor.

"We have a little more than we have to understand: how are we going to get food and medicine for people," de Blasio said when asked how close he was to implementing the "shelter-in-place,quot; policy in the city of More than eight million people. "But I must say that it needs to be seriously considered starting today."

Subway commuters in New York City, USA USA (Lucas Jackson / Reuters)

New York, Washington state and California have the majority of cases of the virus that has now plagued all 50 states after West Virginia reported its first case this week.

Some 6.7 million people in the San Francisco Bay area have already been ordered to stay home during all but the most crucial outings until April 7.

New York City officials acknowledged Tuesday that they still did not have all the medical resources they were looking for and that they had been receiving protective equipment from the federal government that it had passed its expiration date.

The city has already asked New Yorkers to stay home when they can and has closed schools and limited bars and restaurants to take away or deliver.