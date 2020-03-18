Hollywood's highly tactile promotional culture learns not to touch – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML87ef739b720b16fe8ba851724656b63411% %MINIFYHTML87ef739b720b16fe8ba851724656b63412%

With Hollywood under orders to stay out of the office, away from theaters, off the set, and especially at a safe social distance from the most germ-friendly mass gatherings:film festivals—Coronavirus has suddenly clarified a change that has gripped film culture in the past decades.

As recently as the late 1980s, perhaps the 1990s, a movie release was something a studio could do without being too catchy with people. To simplify a bit, the process included some test screenings, a trailer, some billboards and bus signs, an expensive wave of television advertising, a celebrity appearance or two on the night shows, and many prayers. Win or lose, a producer or executive could beat it without having shaken hands with a customer.

%MINIFYHTML87ef739b720b16fe8ba851724656b63413% %MINIFYHTML87ef739b720b16fe8ba851724656b63414% Related story %MINIFYHTML87ef739b720b16fe8ba851724656b63415% %MINIFYHTML87ef739b720b16fe8ba851724656b63416% The box office fades as the coronavirus closes 4K theaters in May: Where are the studios and what's next?

No more. For everyone except the most expensive blockbusters, media-driven, film marketing and promotion has become a remarkably tactile business. To bring a movie to market, they touch, sometimes literally. You make your way through the crowds and find yourself in crowded auditoriums at one festival after another, Cannes, Telluride, Toronto, Berlin, Venice, New York, even Los Angeles. With the press and corporate sponsors, you share drinks and snacks at nearby gatherings nearby. bars and restaurants. The red carpets, once reserved for the Oscars and the Globes, point the way to endless post-screening panel discussions, while you, your stars, and your fans nod and breathe the same air. And this doesn't even begin to explain the gloom of media events, large and small, that regularly intersect with movies. Comic-Con (s), TED talks, Zocalo Public Square sessions, college conversations, whatever.

It's hard to say precisely when movie promotion got so pretty, to use an old term that seems appropriate in the age of Covid-19.Contact.

Personally, I felt a paradigm shift in the late 2000s while working as an editor for the doomed media website Inside.com. As we ran out of funds, one of the founders, Kurt Andersen, from my vague recollection, launched a short campaign to save things by going into what was called & # 39; the event business & # 39 ;. It seemed counter-intuitive and a bit quixotic … How could the future depend on the digital delivery of dozens or hundreds of people who pay to meet at a resort or convention venue? But Andersen and his fellow founders were not wrong. Before long, many digital companies, including the Deadline, would be anchoring their online presence with highly tactile events where industry players, and sometimes the audience, could meet, greet, and, yes, shake hands.

The big festivals, of course, had been around for a while: Cannes since 1946, Telluride and Sundance since the 1970s, and so on. But festivals exploded in the 1990s, when a recently vibrant independent film culture replaced the relatively cheap, media-friendly presence at cable broadcast and advertising events that no small business could afford.

A significant marker was established in 2002, when the Tribeca Film Festival was founded, in response to the September 11 attacks, as a way to bring together thousands of film lovers and filmmakers in lower Manhattan, hit by the crisis. It was about closeness, camaraderie centered on the cinema. "I always wanted to create a product called Festicide, which would prevent the growth of new film festivals," said Tribeca's artistic director Peter Scarlet. The New York Times in 2004. But that changed with Tribeca, Scarlet said. Now was the time to reach out and touch someone.

Touch that we did, for the last 20 years. Almost everyone involved in making or reporting on movies learned to live with a badge hanging around their necks. Only half jokingly, the promoters handed out bottles of Purell and packages of Advil at Comic-Con International in San Diego. Toronto would demand clips of this year's coverage and a request for next year's press pass from reporters who were still struggling with newly established meetings like the Film Academy Governors Awards.

Even when social media increased, the circle of contact was never broken. On SXSW, the screens posted Tweets from and about the crowds, while media experts like the late David Carr spoke of movies and Twitter in rooms that have now been emptied by the virus.

At the moment, Tribeca, SXSW, Cinemacon, and no one can be sure how many other film gatherings are out, victims of a sudden need for "social distancing."

Presumably, the crisis will pass. We surely won't go back to the '80s, when Hollywood's main idea of ​​a reunion was a drink at Nicky Blair's. But it could be a long time before movie people and their fans become as comfortably social as they have been in recent years.