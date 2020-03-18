His briefing on Thursday – The New York Times

China focuses its attention outward
As coronavirus cases decline in China, after its great effort to control an apparently unstoppable outbreak, the country is turning its attention to others around the world, giving Beijing the opportunity to reposition itself as the world leader at one point. crisis.
From Japan to Iraq, from Spain to Peru, he has sent medical assistance and donated money. Leaders like the President of Serbia are looking to China, and sometimes not to their own neighbors, for guidance and help.
It's a remarkable turnaround for a country that just a few weeks ago was accepting donations of masks and supplies, and is still facing criticism online for its initial response. But now, China has taken on a role once dominated by the United States, showing its pattern after failures in European and American responses.
"China is now trying to repair its severely damaged international image due to mismanagement of the outbreak in Wuhan in early January," said a government professor in California.
In other developments:
-
President Trump announced that the border between Canada and the United States, the longest in the world, was being closed to everything but essential traffic, and that hospital ships would be heading to New York and the West Coast.
-
Doctors in Brittany Scary hospitals are poorly equipped to cope with an impending increase in coronavirus cases. Limited supply of ventilators (a problem the US also faces) puts doctors in a position to decide which patients to treat and which to let die.
-
Belgium A shutdown began at noon Wednesday and a 30-day EU ban on all non-essential travel to its territory went into effect, causing chaos.
-
The American commander in Afghanistan It is preventing most US and allied troops from entering and leaving the country over the next month to protect them from the coronavirus, which has spread there in recent days.
-
IsraelPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invokes the coronavirus crisis to close the courts and order the government to control cell phones, leading some to question whether he is jeopardizing the country's democracy.
Markets: World markets fell sharply on Wednesday, and US stocks. USA They collapsed so much that they caused an automatic disruption to trade, the fourth in two weeks. Here is the latest.
What to know: If you're quarantined, here are some ways to help your furry four-legged roommates.
China Portrays Expulsions of American Journalists as Fighters for "Ideological Prejudice,quot;
Beijing He defended his decision this week to expel journalists from the New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal as part of an effort to fight a campaign by the United States to impose foreign values on China.
About a dozen reporters will be required to leave China, a move Beijing said was a fight after the United States kicked out some 60 Chinese reporters this month.
"The United States cannot come from ideological biases, use its own standards and likes and dislikes to judge the media in other countries, let alone repress the Chinese media without reason," said Geng Shuang, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry.
"If the United States insists on following its own course, compounding the mistakes, China will be forced to take more countermeasures," Geng said.
Analysis: The expulsion order "represented the strongest attack by the Chinese Communist Party against foreign media in the modern era,quot;, writes our New New World columnist Li Yuan. It also indicates that Beijing feels that it no longer needs foreign media organizations to reach the world.
California "shelter-in-place,quot; order
Melina spoke to Thomas Fuller, a Times correspondent who has been covering the coronavirus outbreak in the Bay Area and who previously covered epidemics in South Asia, where he had been based for 16 years.
Why is the Bay Area First in the US? USA With such strict movement restrictions?
Well, the Bay Area chose the Bay Area. Health officials gathered here because they saw cases accelerate. I think there was a real fear that if they did not do so now, they would lose any opportunity to mitigate the severity of the outbreak.
What exactly does "shelter in place,quot; mean?
It is much broader than previous California restrictions, which were governor's guidelines that allowed schools to be open, to be decided locally. Bars, clubs and wineries had closed, but not restaurants. And they didn't close businesses or offices.
This restriction means: Everyone stays home, unless you are doing something essential.
You used to be in Southeast Asia. How does this compare to the controls there?
The United States is a very individualistic society, built on the idea of these individual rights. So this is a great test not only for the San Francisco Bay Area, but also for the United States: the question is: will people in the United States sacrifice their own individual freedom for the good of the community?
Asian societies are based more on the community, the group, the collective. That is why these types of measures are more accepted there.
There is a growing sense that these restrictions are necessary, but also a sense of unease about what they mean for our lives. Besides not being able to pay the bills, what do people fear right away?
People are afraid of isolation. That's another difference between Asia and the United States: Many people in the United States live alone, you leave the nest when you are 18 years old. While in Asia you are more likely to be in a multi-generational household. And despite the presence of the virus here, most people still don't have an infected friend or relative, so they may not feel immediacy.
I think the reaction has been slower here because we are not used to it.
How does California take care of its homeless populations?
Homeless people have a horrible double vulnerability. There is a Washington state study that found that 30 percent of homeless people have lung disease before any discussion of the coronavirus, making them highly vulnerable. Second, we have reported that in some shelters on the west coast, beds are less than two feet apart. Experts have recommended being six feet away from people.
