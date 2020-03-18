His briefing on Thursday – The New York Times

China focuses its attention outward

As coronavirus cases decline in China, after its great effort to control an apparently unstoppable outbreak, the country is turning its attention to others around the world, giving Beijing the opportunity to reposition itself as the world leader in times of crisis.

From Japan to Iraq, from Spain to Peru, he has sent medical assistance and donated money. Leaders like the President of Serbia are looking to China, and sometimes not to their own neighbors, for guidance and help.

It's a remarkable turnaround for a country that just a few weeks ago was accepting donations of masks and supplies, and is still facing criticism online for its initial response. But now, China has taken on a role once dominated by the United States, showing its pattern after failures in European and American responses.

"China is now trying to repair its severely damaged international image due to mismanagement of the outbreak in Wuhan in early January," said a government professor in California.