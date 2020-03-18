High Treatment Costs Prevent Americans From Testing Coronavirus | USA News

The coronavirus pandemic is exposing the cracks in the health system of the United States.

In a country where paid sick leave is the exception, self-isolation means financial hardship.

%MINIFYHTML1c7c12302a9bdfd09b4fd4bb4bcc2b9a11% %MINIFYHTML1c7c12302a9bdfd09b4fd4bb4bcc2b9a12%

And the high cost of treatment leaves many reluctant to get tested.

All of this is contributing to the spread of the virus and intensified the debate about free healthcare.

Al Jazeera's Mike Hanna reports from Washington, DC.