Here's why coronavirus tests sometimes come back positive after recovery: BGR

Some of the coronavirus patients recovered from China, Italy, Japan, and South Korea tested positive after discharge.

Doctors do not believe this is a sign of reinfection, since the immune system can defeat COVID-19 disease.

There can be several reasons why tests become positive after recovery.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc in many countries where authorities have finally realized that more stringent measures are needed to reduce the number of active cases of COVID-19 so that local medical health systems are not overwhelmed. The world now has more than 201,000 confirmed cases, with the highly infectious disease claiming the lives of more than 8,000 patients. These are the numbers you often hear in reports, but there is another number that deserves so much attention, and that is the number of cases recovered.

More than 82,000 people, most of them from China, have been declared virus-free, and they can help researchers find vaccines and treatments that can help with more severe cases. However, some of the patients who were discharged from the hospital later tested positive for the virus, puzzling doctors trying to fight the disease. However, there seem to be several explanations for why a person may test positive for the virus again, so you shouldn't panic if it happens to you.

The best-known case of a COVID-19 patient who tested positive was a 36-year-old Wuhan man who died on March 2, five days after being declared recovered, as the Los Angeles Times reports:

His diagnosis, according to hospital reports published in local media before being censored, was respiratory tract obstruction, respiratory failure, and COVID-19, the official name of the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The report notes that more than 100 COVID-19 patients in China tested positive for the virus again after "recovering." Two of these cases have also arisen in Japan and South Korea, the latter being a patient discharged from the hospital after five negative results. Italy, which has the second highest number of confirmed infections in the world, is another country where this has happened. A report from TGCOM24 He notes that a 40-year-old businessman who was "patient zero,quot; in Turin is now isolated after testing positive for the virus a second time.

Professor Giovanni Di Perri, the virologist in charge of the infectious diseases section of Amedeo di Savoia, said the patient had recovered. The man has just been released, which may explain the new test result. Di Perri said that it is normal in these cases to see an oscillation between positivity and negativity in the tests, which occurs after other infections. Doctors will continue to test the patient, the report says.

Di Perri's statements were somewhat repeated by other professionals who spoke with the LA Times about cases where patients tested positive again. The general consensus seems to be that the body gains immunity after an infection (scientists in Australia have discovered that the immune system fights COVID-19 like the flu), and another positive test does not necessarily mean that reinfection has occurred.

"If you get an infection, your immune system speeds up against that virus," said the director of the University of Hong Kong School of Public Health, Dr. Keiji Fukuda. "Being reinfected again when you're in that situation would be pretty unusual unless your immune system wasn't working properly."

Inactive virus fragments may still be present in a recovered patient, which are then detected during the COVID-19 test chemical reaction.

Dr. Clifford Lane, deputy director for Clinical Research and Special Projects at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also told LA Times that the best way to test reinfection is to sequence the genomes of both infections and look for differences that suggest that the virus has mutated to avoid antibodies from the immune system. A fast-mutating virus would hinder vaccine development, meaning the researchers will study patients who test positive again for more answers.

Problems with testing and human error are also potential explanations for these unusual cases. Another thing to consider, when it comes to China especially, is that some patients may have been discharged from hospitals before they were fully healed because hospitals were overwhelmed. Of the same LA Times report:

A doctor at a Wuhan hospital told the Paper who had seen discharged patients who were still wearing oxygen tanks, who had trouble walking and had obvious clinical symptoms, including severe lung infections, in February. Some of the recovered patients had worse clinical symptoms than the mild new cases admitted to hospitals, he said.

The general consensus seems to be that people who test positive again are not a danger to others, at least according to what the Chinese authorities say. But, as with everything about this disease, it is too early to tell.

The best thing to do to fight the coronavirus is to restrict movement and travel, and to practice good personal hygiene.

"The outbreak is being fueled by people who are spreading it in the first five days while symptomatic and before being isolated … when people are coughing and not diagnosing, infecting people," Dr. Dale Fisher, professor of Medicine at the National University of Singapore, he said. "The things to worry about are at the other end of the disease."

