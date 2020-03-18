Here are the opponents of Buccaneers 2020

If you expect to see Tom Brady take on the Patriots in 2020, you won't get his wish.

With the news that Brady will join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, we won't see Brady take on his old team (at least in the regular season) until 2021, since that's the next time the NFC South teams and the AFC East teams are slated to meet. .

Brady and the Buccaneers will still have plenty of games for fans waiting for the upcoming season.

The quarterbacks Brady will face in his new division are definitely tougher than the ones he faced in the AFC East.

He'll face the league's all-time leading passer at Drew Brees and the Saints twice next season. He will also face Matt Ryan, the 2016 MVP, and the Falcons (whom Brady defeated in Super Bowl LI) twice next season.

Even the perceived "minor,quot; quarterback in the NFC South is good. Teddy Bridgewater, who allegedly agreed to a three-year deal with the Panthers on Tuesday, was 5-0 when he replaced an injured Bress in the Saints last season. Bridgewater also led the Vikings to the NFC North title in 2015. Brady and the Bucs will face Bridgewater and the Panthers twice next season.

As for the Buccaneers' AFC opponents, they will face AFC West teams in 2020. That includes a showdown against defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa Bay. Brady has a 2-1 record against Patrick Mahomes (including a win over him in the 2018 AFC Championship Game), but all three games have been determined by a score or less.

The other AFC team that the Buccaneers will host is the Chargers. The Buccaneers will make cross-country trips to face the Denver Broncos and Los Vegas Raiders.

Tampa Bay will also face the four NFC North teams. For the third time in his career, Brady will come face-to-face with Aaron Rodgers when the Packers head to Tampa Bay. The Vikings are the other NFC North team that will travel to Tampa in 2020.

That means the Buccaneers will travel north to face the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions. Because the Buccaneers are one of the Lions' rivals, there is a chance that Brady will play on Thanksgiving next year.

Brady will also face a couple of teams he faced off against in the Super Bowl. He will host the Los Angeles Rams and travel to face the New York Giants.

Looking beyond the regular season, if Brady leads the Buccaneers to their 10th Super Bowl appearance, he will have a clear home advantage. Raymond James Stadium will host Super Bowl LV. However, no team has played a Super Bowl at their home stadium.

Here are all the Buccaneers regular season opponents ordered at home and away:

