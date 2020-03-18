Here are some silly jokes, courtesy of The Masked Singer

Much of Hollywood may be dealing with uncertainty right now in the face of the pandemic that is sweeping the world, but we can all rest easy on one small thing: The masked singer I will keep going.

This is only because the season ended filming in February, but it means that our weekly guessing games will continue until all the singers have unmasked and we can all rest easy knowing who else was on that stage with Sarah Palin, Tony Hawk and Chaka Khan. .

Tonight, Ken jeongthe best enemy and Masked singer Panel veteran Joel McHale returns to help the panel with his guesses, and it's the T-Rex that really takes it to the limit.

"I just want to say it's the first time I come back The masked singer from the second season, and it's nice to see that this show is totally normal now, "he says, as Ken teases him.