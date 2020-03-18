Haylie Duff reveals what's in her kitchen

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.
Haylie duff loves to meet in the kitchen for a good cause!
The Reals Girls Kitchen The author of the cookbook recently partnered with Nonni's Foods for their "Dip and Donate,quot; campaign, which raises money to fight childhood cancer.
"For me, this campaign moved me because I loved their association with Alex's lemonade stand and I loved that this campaign really had something to do with it," Haylie explained to E! Exclusive news. "It is not just for two, three weeks, but they are donating for a whole year, and I am really excited about that. It gives people a chance to make an impact and a difference, and I love their biscotti."
To celebrate the campaign with friends, Haylie threw her own lemon-themed "Dip and Donate,quot; party. And spoiler alert: you can also do it with your immediate family.
"I am always looking for a way to get together with friends and for everyone to feel that they have done something good for other people is fantastic," said the actress.
The cookbook author is no stranger to entertaining guests and preparing delicious meals for her family.
"I love when people come and feel casual and comfortable in my house. I recently had a lot of girlfriends to watch The Bachelor and we had the meanest mix and match of sandwiches, food and bottles of wine and everyone with their feet on the couch, which for me is entertaining at its best, "Haylie said of her entertaining style.
The Little Moon Society fashion designer also revealed her favorite kitchen staples to entertain and keep her family healthy and whole. See your selections below.
The Real Girls Kitchen Cook Book
"I feel like with Real Girls KitchenIt is really simple. I tend not to be intimidated in the kitchen if I don't have a list of a million ingredients or a million steps, so that's why I feel like people gravitate to my book and blog because no matter what level of cook you are, you tend to to be able to cook most of my recipes, "Haylie shared." I try to really make sure that the ingredients, most of them are already in your pantry or refrigerator. "
Beaba Babycook 4-in-1 Steam Cooker and Blender
"This is the best on Earth and you cook anything on it," Haylie told E! News. "I got it when I had Ryan the first time and I didn't really use it at first because I think I was intimate with how it worked and now in five years I'm still using it to make everything known to the man."
