Haylie Duff reveals what's in her kitchen

Haylie duff loves to meet in the kitchen for a good cause!

The Reals Girls Kitchen The author of the cookbook recently partnered with Nonni's Foods for their "Dip and Donate,quot; campaign, which raises money to fight childhood cancer.

"For me, this campaign moved me because I loved their association with Alex's lemonade stand and I loved that this campaign really had something to do with it," Haylie explained to E! Exclusive news. "It is not just for two, three weeks, but they are donating for a whole year, and I am really excited about that. It gives people a chance to make an impact and a difference, and I love their biscotti."

To celebrate the campaign with friends, Haylie threw her own lemon-themed "Dip and Donate,quot; party. And spoiler alert: you can also do it with your immediate family.

"I am always looking for a way to get together with friends and for everyone to feel that they have done something good for other people is fantastic," said the actress.