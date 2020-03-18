Harvey Weinstein moved from Riker's Island. He looked "sad,quot;, sources say

The New York Post recently reported that Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted on sexual assault charges and sentenced to twenty-three years in prison, has been transferred from Riker’s Island to a prison in the Hudson Valley.

The previously acclaimed movie mogul was pulled out of his bed Wednesday morning and sent to Fishkill's correctional facility in Beacon, experts said. Sources who spoke to the store said the producer appeared "sad,quot; as they transported him to a new location.

Harvey will reportedly sit in Fishkill for a short time until he is placed in a permanent prison for the remainder of his sentence. As previously reported, Harvey received a prison sentence of more than 2 decades last week after being convicted of raping an actress and abusing a film production assistant.

Since The New York Times and The New Yorker first questioned Harvey's reputation in late 2017, many other women came out with their own stories of abuse regarding the former The Weinstein Company executive.

Another of those actresses was Kate Beckinsale, who recalled a terrible experience she had with the Miramax producer. Charisse Van Horn read Kate's Instagram post earlier this month in which she told a story of how Harvey brutally reprimanded her for wearing a pantsuit.

According to the Underworld alumnus, the incident occurred shortly after the events of September 11, 2001, when the Twin Towers and the Pentagon were attacked. At that time, Kate had worked on the movie, Serenity and there would be a New York City premiere that everyone wanted to cancel except Harvey.

Weinstein insisted on continuing with the premiere, and when Kate appeared in a pantsuit and her hair pulled back, Harvey yelled at him and yelled at him for not showing his body. She claims that he ambushed her by inviting her and her daughter to their home for a "play date," and when she arrived, he yelled at her and called her "c * nt."



