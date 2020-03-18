Harvey Weinstein beaten with new sexual assault lawsuit

WENN / Avalon

An applicant has filed a lawsuit against the disgraced movie mogul, accusing him of forcing her to have sex with him by mocking her with a potential role in a movie.

Up News Info –

Harvey Weinstein is being sued for sexual assault and battery by an actress who accused him of forcing her to have sex with him by mocking her with a potential role in a movie.

According to TMZ.com, the lawsuit was filed by Jane Doe, who claims she met Weinstein at an event in Los Angeles in 2014, where he told her "I run Hollywood" and suggested they meet later.

%MINIFYHTML53eeabeac96e1cc9e6b1331cd2e0ed4811% %MINIFYHTML53eeabeac96e1cc9e6b1331cd2e0ed4812%

The woman alleges that she went to meet the producer in disgrace, who is currently serving a 23-year sentence in Rikers Island prison after being convicted of rape and sexual assault, at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills.

However, when she arrived, he did not go down, and instead is said to have told her to go to his room. In the legal documents, the woman claims that Weinstein opened the door wearing a bathrobe without a belt, at which point he apparently told her it was perfect for several of his projects.

He is also said to have called himself the "King of Hollywood," and allegedly urged the woman to think carefully about being nice to the right people if she wanted to pursue a career in the industry.

Weinstein excused himself to use the bathroom, the woman says, and when he heard the shower start to run, he left.

After the meeting, Weinstein allegedly sent him a script for a movie and demanded that he see him again at the same hotel.

Claiming that she agreed to what she thought was a business meeting, the actress alleges that Weinstein returned to wearing her bathrobe and told her that he could put her on the Hollywood blacklist if she didn't force it. Jane Doe claims she had "no choice" but to have sex with Weinstein, during which the producer is said to have demanded that she call him "King."

After the supposed night, the woman claims that she became depressed and had a mental breakdown, with stress taking such a toll that she began to lose her hair.

She is suing Weinstein for damages.

About the new lawsuit by TMZ.com, Weinstein spokesman Juda Engelmayer said: "We are reviewing the allegations and will reserve more comments until we know more."