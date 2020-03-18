Harry and Meghan share message of support amid coronavirus pandemic

Prince harry Y Meghan Markle They have offered encouraging words to the millions of people around the world whose lives have been changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
For the past few months, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living with a 10-month-old son. Archie Harrison in Canada after previously residing in the United Kingdom. Both countries are among the more than 150 nations affected by the virus, which has killed more than 8,200 people. Harry and Meghan posted their message of support on Instagram on Wednesday, two weeks before their actual departure from the monarchy takes effect.
"These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other," read his post. "We need each other to have the truth, support, and feel less alone for a time that can honestly be quite scary. There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the crisis. . scenes, on the front line or at home. Our will, as a people, to step forward in front of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is impressive. This moment is a true testimony for the human spirit. "
"We often talk about compassion," they continued. "All of our lives are affected in some way by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important at this time."
They added: "In the coming weeks, this will be our guiding principle. We will share information and resources to help us all navigate uncertainty: from publishing accurate information and facts from trusted experts to learning about steps we can take to stay healthy ourselves. and to our families, to work with organizations that can support our mental and emotional well-being. In addition, we will focus on inspiring stories of how many of you around the world are connecting in big and small ways, all of us above. "
"We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process, and build a digital neighborhood that feels safe for each of us," the publication reads. "We hope to share more in the coming days and weeks …"
Harry and Meghan recently visited the UK to attend their final official events as members of royalty. Archie was not brought with them, reportedly out of concern for his health amid the pandemic.
