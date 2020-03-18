Harry and Meghan share message of support amid coronavirus pandemic

Prince harry Y Meghan Markle They have offered encouraging words to the millions of people around the world whose lives have been changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For the past few months, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living with a 10-month-old son. Archie Harrison in Canada after previously residing in the United Kingdom. Both countries are among the more than 150 nations affected by the virus, which has killed more than 8,200 people. Harry and Meghan posted their message of support on Instagram on Wednesday, two weeks before their actual departure from the monarchy takes effect.

"These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other," read his post. "We need each other to have the truth, support, and feel less alone for a time that can honestly be quite scary. There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the crisis. . scenes, on the front line or at home. Our will, as a people, to intensify what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is impressive. This moment is a true testimony for the human being. spirit. "

"We often talk about compassion," they continued. "All of our lives are affected in some way by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important at this time."