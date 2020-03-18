Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron dance a storm in the new TikTok video

Hannah brown Y Tyler CameronThe meeting is not yet over.

High school The stars showed off their dancing skills in a new TikTok video. The clip showed season 15 celebrities and their friends rocking in their swimsuits to Megan Thee Stallion"Wild,quot;. Brown wore a baby blue bikini in the footage while Cameron wore striped swimsuits.

The video, which was uploaded amid the global coronavirus pandemic, was shared by an account called @TheQuarantineCrew.

Brown also uploaded a video of herself trying to do a dunk on the pool's basketball hoop. The clip presented R. Kelly"I think I can fly,quot; from Space jam soundtrack.

The Alabama native was also seen dating Cameron in Palm Beach, Florida earlier this week.

"Hannah and Tyler were picked up by a friend and taken to the beach," a witness told E! News. "The three of them sat on the grass chatting for a while and then the rest of the group joined them, including (Tyler's brother) Ryan. They all played volleyball for a while and when they were done, they all cooled off with a dip in the ocean. The group joked and played together in the water before walking back to the volleyball area across the grass (separately). Hannah wrapped herself in a towel and sat down to chat with the girls while the boys played more volleyball. After that, Hannah, Tyler and the friend got into the same car and all left together. "