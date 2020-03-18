Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron dance a storm in the new TikTok video

Hannah brown Y Tyler CameronThe meeting is not yet over.
High school The stars showed off their dancing skills in a new TikTok video. The clip showed season 15 celebrities and their friends rocking in their swimsuits to Megan Thee Stallion"Wild,quot;. Brown wore a baby blue bikini in the footage while Cameron wore striped swimsuits.
The video, which was uploaded amid the global coronavirus pandemic, was shared by an account called @TheQuarantineCrew.
Brown also uploaded a video of herself trying to do a dunk on the pool's basketball hoop. The clip presented R. Kelly"I think I can fly,quot; from Space jam soundtrack.
The Alabama native was also seen dating Cameron in Palm Beach, Florida earlier this week.
"Hannah and Tyler were picked up by a friend and taken to the beach," a witness told E! News. "The three of them sat on the grass chatting for a while and then the rest of the group joined them, including (Tyler's brother) Ryan. They all played volleyball for a while and when they were done, they all cooled off with a dip in the ocean. The group joked and played together in the water before walking back to the volleyball area across the grass (separately). Hannah wrapped herself in a towel and sat down to chat with the girls while the boys played more volleyball. After that, Hannah, Tyler and the friend got into the same car and all left together. "
The witness said Brown fits "perfectly,quot; with the crew.
TikTok / @ thequarantinecrew
"Hannah and Tyler spent four hours together on the beach, as there was no obvious PDA, but (they) seemed to be lovingly engaged in each other's company," the source said. "There were a lot of looks in each other's eyes and smiles. The two seemed very relaxed with each other, they had easy conversations with lots of laughs and smiles. They played on the same volleyball team, working well as a team. They played volleyball with a group of friends, including Tyler's brother Ryan. The modd was happy and jovial, optimistic and energetic. They seemed to be a group of close friends who know each other very well and enjoy good physical shape and sports activities. "
Cameron picked up Brown from Palm Beach International Airport earlier this week.
"Tyler and Hannah seemed really happy to see each other," a source told E! News. "They felt very comfortable together, and their interactions seemed very friendly, natural and genuine. However, things did not seem romantic and there was no PDA."
In fact, Brown and Cameron have spent a lot of time together. They were also seen leaving earlier this month. The meeting came shortly after Cameron's mother. Andrea, passed away. A source told E! News Brown "has been there for Tyler since his mother passed away,quot; and that he is "grateful for her support."
Fans Met Brown On Colton Underwoodthe season of The Bachelor. Then he went on to star High school, where he met Cameron. While sending the runner-up home, he later invited him for a drink during After the final rose. Many fans wondered if this would be her second chance to love. However, things changed after rumors spread that he was dating Gigi hadid. The two reportedly separated in early fall.
%MINIFYHTML25cbd7f35a19e064a896d419ada44c1813%