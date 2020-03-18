Halliburton will have 3,500 workers on the Texas campus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The oilfield services company Halliburton has announced that it will institute a mandatory permit for about 3,500 employees in Texas.

As oil prices continue to drop, the company will send workers from the Houston campus home from next week.

The leave will begin Monday and will last up to 60 days, company spokeswoman Emily Mir said on Wednesday.

During the leave, affected employees will work a week and then a week off, the Houston-based company said. Employees will keep their benefits, including health insurance, during the week off, but they will not be paid.

"We believe that moving to this schedule will allow us to better manage costs and provide full benefits for our employees during this difficult market," said Mir.

Oil and gas prices began to rise after the implosion of an alliance between the OPEC cartel and Russia earlier this month.