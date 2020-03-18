Halle Berry Facialist Shares A Homemade Skincare Mask Recipe

Spill the groomtea!

With everything that happens in the world due to the continuous Coronavirus Pandemic, one of the ways that people can practice self-care is with their beauty routine.

%MINIFYHTMLd3d96e51e88dda746217461dfbc5652f13% %MINIFYHTMLd3d96e51e88dda746217461dfbc5652f14%

Whether you're using a jade roller to help reduce inflammation and swelling, or spraying a facial mist to feel refreshed, there's something relaxing about taking care of your skin.

%MINIFYHTMLd3d96e51e88dda746217461dfbc5652f15% %MINIFYHTMLd3d96e51e88dda746217461dfbc5652f16%

Fortunately, one of the industry's respected facials shared his best-kept secrets and facial recipes with E! News.

Olga Lorencin—Who works with celebrities like Eva Mendes, Halle Berry, Amy Adams, Christina Hendricks Y Jessica Biel (to name a few): You are blessing us with your mask recipes and beauty tips at home.

"(There has never) been a better time for facials at home," he said perfectly during our interview with her. "And practicing good skin care, now that we only have time!"

She recommended doing homemade facials "at least once a week,quot; because it is important to be consistent with her skin care.