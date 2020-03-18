Halle Berry Facialist Shares A Homemade Skincare Mask Recipe

Spill the groomtea!
With everything that happens in the world due to the continuous Coronavirus Pandemic, one of the ways that people can practice self-care is with their beauty routine.
Whether you're using a jade roller to help reduce inflammation and swelling, or spraying a facial mist to feel refreshed, there's something relaxing about taking care of your skin.
Fortunately, one of the industry's respected facials shared his best-kept secrets and facial recipes with E! News.
Olga Lorencin—Who works with celebrities like Eva Mendes, Halle Berry, Amy Adams, Christina Hendricks Y Jessica Biel (to name a few): You are blessing us with your mask recipes and beauty tips at home.
"(There has never) been a better time for facials at home," he said perfectly during our interview with her. "And practicing good skin care, now that we only have time!"
She recommended doing homemade facials "at least once a week,quot; because it is important to be consistent with her skin care.
Olga suggested using her "holistic formula," which includes her brand products: Ageless, Red Carpet, and Deep Detox Facial in a Box.
However, if he can't get his treats, he explained, "There are plenty of opportunities to use things in your kitchen that your skin can greatly benefit from."
So with that in mind, read more about Lorencin's home mask recipes and her beauty tips in our interview below!
Mask recipe for dry skin:
"1 egg yolk mixed with half a teaspoon of olive oil and a little honey makes a fabulously rich and nutritious mask," Lorencin shared. Adding that honey provides "moisturizing properties,quot;, while the rest of the ingredients give the skin "biotin,quot; and "essential fatty acid,quot;.
Mask recipe for dry skin:
"Beat an egg white with a fork with a few drops of lemon and apply to oily and / or acne-prone skin," Lorencin suggested. She stated that this will help with "tightening pores, clearing and relieving congestion."
Masking 101:
"Most masks, unless they are made of clay, have moisturizing properties," he explained. "When you apply the mask to clean skin, the steam from the mask in your shower or bath will triple the hydrating benefits of the mask."
Cleaning 101:
"Clean your shelf," Lorencin noted. "Take a minute to check your skincare cabinet to throw away any old products, products you haven't touched in the past 6 months, and products that just don't work." She reiterated: "All those products found in the house must be used in the correct way or simply thrown away! Better that, than to damage your face."
Additional beauty tips:
If your skin needs professional care during this time when some companies are closed and people practice social distancing, Lorencin suggested looking for a "beautician who provides online consultation to tidy up your protocol."
