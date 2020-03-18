Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber flee to Canada due to the coronavirus pandemic: Hailey calls his quarantine partner

As the Coraonavirus pandemic continues to spread around the world and countries are closing their borders, Hailey Baldwin Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber have decided to come out of the storm in Justin's home country of Canada. It's unclear whether Justin's extended family, including the younger siblings, has anything to do with the decision, but the couple own properties in Canada. People magazine was the first to report the news, citing a source said to be close to the couple.

According to People, Justin and Hailey flew in a private jet, leaving their Los Angeles mansion (and their local church) on Monday, just before the borders were closed. The source stated the following.

“They plan to distance themselves socially from themselves. In Canada, their home is very isolated and they may still be in the wild. They plan to stay in Canada until it is safe for everyone to resume their normal lives. "

You can see the report that people shared below.

A source tells PEOPLE that @Justin Bieber Y @haileybieber He left L.A. on a private plane and "plans to distance himself socially,quot; in Canada. Read our exclusive piece here https://t.co/yhypPNPp4n – Tomás Mier (@Tomas_Mier) March 17, 2020

Many celebrities are using their platforms to share helpful tips and messages that emphasize the importance of taking the Coraona virus seriously. While the deadly virus is known to severely affect those over 70, it is dangerous to anyone with an underlying health condition, regardless of age.

Justin and Hailey are rumored to have secret plans to start a family. Justin recently released his fifth studio album Changes and is planning to tour. At this time, all social gatherings are on hold due to the pandemic. Many musicians and even actors and actresses have gotten involved with their fans through their social media accounts.

Although Justin hasn't been serenading his fans on Instagram loves, he and Hailey had fun on their official Tik Tok account.

It seems like Justin and Haily are having a lot of fun in Canada, self-insulated and skiing together, or possibly playing hockey. One photo shows the couple dressed for cold weather and kissing, while what appears to be a body of water or snow-covered field can be seen in the background.

You can check out the photo Justin shared with his 130.2 million Instagram followers below.

What do you think of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin-Bieber fleeing to Canada for the Coronavirus pandemic?

Were you surprised that they chose not to stay in the United States?



