Gunna's alleged side kick fights back rapper Jai Nice's girlfriend after Instagram Diss

This comes after the fashion designer publicly threatened Heather, who is also rumored to be connecting with Lil Baby, for having an affair with her rapper boyfriend.

The online dispute between GunnaJai Nice's girlfriend and his alleged high school girl, Heather Rose, continue. Heather recently turned to Instagram Stories to tease the rapper's girlfriend, Jai Nice, after the latter hit her on the photo-sharing site.

Jai first wrote on his account, "You wish you had screwed up." Without leaving names, he continued, "you got mad that they passed you like a hot potato that you've been chasing and paying attention to. Looking for weeks now you have it."

Assuming Jai was talking about her, Heather replied on her page, writing: "S ** t really lame. I got this old ** h ** pressed f ** k. I never bother myself in any body. You've been bothering me every day until you get a reaction … "

Heather, who is also rumored to be connecting with Lil babyShe claimed that she "privately dm & # 39; d" Jai "and you want to have a show clearly. Baby, you won. I'm not doing this coward! I know what's up and you know what's next! That's why that you really annoy me and annoy me every day. " Apparently trying to provoke Jai further, Heather wrote Gunna's name multiple times and in a large font in her latest Instagram post.

Looking at the disaster, singer Brittany B. It was fun. "I just want to hear a statement from Gunna," he commented. Meanwhile, a fan criticized Jai and wrote, "Why is Jai acting like her so above the rest … you can post him once in blue but he never posts to you so what is there to brag about? be the & # 39; main girl & # 39; … if you know you have rotating girls, why do you go from one place to another? You spilled your own tea. "

"Heather fine as f ** kkkkk I don't blame gunna. Jai thought she was the only one?" a fan chimed in. Teasing the two girls, someone said, "Imagine fighting for Gunna." Echoing the sentiment, another asked, "Why Gunna? Gunnnnnaaaa ???"

This comes after Jai publicly threatened Heather for having an affair with her boyfriend. "Don't play with me because Gunna will be a problem," the fashion designer tweeted in February before tagging Heather in another tweet, "I think you want to play with me."

Heather did not reply to the tweet as she simply retweeted it and left a like. Not receiving a direct response from Heather, Jai became enraged on Instagram Live. "Leave me alone," he said during the session. "Don't text me, don't create fake pages every day to talk s ** t. Don't keep doing that **. I've been trying to ignore you for so long. Leave me alone."