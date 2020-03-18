Grocery stores say empty shelves are not a sign of food shortages – Up News Info Los Angeles

"Since this started, we have had employees working 12-16 hour, six or seven day shifts and mostly volunteers," said Vanessa Rosales, director of corporate affairs for Food 4 Less.

And at the Ralphs and Food 4 Less distribution center in Paramount, everything was on deck.

The center provides food to more than 300 stores across the area, and since March 3, employees have been working nonstop trying to meet the demand for food, especially with items like toilet paper, milk, eggs, rice, and beans.

"There is a lot of food," said Rosales. "There will be a lot of food, and we just ask that everyone be aware and respectful of each other because some people don't get the basic necessities they really need because someone has filled their cart with 20 gallons of milk."

Rosales said buyers should step back and really think about their neighbors' needs.

With more than 120 trucks leaving each day, stores are doing their best to ensure shelves are stocked so shoppers get everything they need.

"There is food here," said Rosales. "There is food entering our warehouses and food leaving our warehouses. We just have to take it to the stores."

Ralphs and Food 4 Less said they were looking to hire approximately 300 seasonal employees in response to the coronavirus pandemic.