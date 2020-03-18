Grocery store delivery options temporarily stall due to increased demand: news, sports, weather, traffic and the best of LA / OC

%MINIFYHTML21321192aabcfc80e67bc7bb9148767c11% %MINIFYHTML21321192aabcfc80e67bc7bb9148767c12%

California National Guard on alert, officials count hospital bedsThe state says it has 78,000 hospital beds, but it could be short of 20,000. Sandra Mitchell and Suzanne Marques report. 4 minutes ago

Chino Valley USD students refuse to let coronavirus pandemic silence their voicesThe Chino Hills High School Chamber Singers did not allow the coronavirus pandemic to prevent them from acting, although that acting took on a different aspect in the era of social estrangement. 6 hours ago

UCLA student tests positive for coronavirusThe University of California, Los Angeles reported Tuesday night that a student tested positive for COVID-19. 6 hours ago

County increases coronavirus testing capacity, city to offer financial aid to businessesThe Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said the peak of the coronavirus pandemic could arrive in about a month, but admitted that that's just an estimate, as cases continued to rise. 6 hours ago

Casa Vega, other Los Angeles restaurants hope sidewalk delivery will help soften the economic blow from the coronavirusSmall restaurants in Los Angeles, such as Casa Vega and Handel & # 39; s Homemade Ice Cream, are implementing sidewalk delivery and other non-contact measures to help businesses stay afloat until the coronavirus health order is lifted. Los Angeles County. 6 hours ago

Students, parents in limbo after Newsom warns that California schools may remain closed for the summerLAUSD parents are concerned after Governor Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that many California schools cannot reopen before the summer break due to the coronavirus outbreak. 7 hours ago

Orange County Health Order Ban Is Not Essential For Meetings And Makes OC Businesses SufferOrange County health officials on Tuesday banned all nonessential public and private meetings of any kind to help fight the coronavirus, but many OC companies are suffering as a result. 7 hours ago

ONLY AT KCAL9: Supermarkets Say Empty Shelves Are Not A Sign Of Food ShortageSouthland grocery store shelves have been empty for days, but supermarkets say the problem is not food shortages, but rather shoppers who have been stockpiling food and items. 7 hours ago

Orange County Health Order bans all non-essential public and private gatherings amid coronavirusOrange County health officials on Tuesday banned all nonessential public and private meetings of any kind to help fight the coronavirus, leaving many confused and questioned. 7 hours ago

Trump Administration Considers "Sending Checks to Americans Immediately," Mnuchin SaysPresident Trump announced that he and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin are working on a "big,quot; and "bold,quot; legislative package to address the coronavirus crisis. That includes "looking to send checks to Americans right away," Mnuchin announced. 8 hours ago

Core Sports Feature: Ireland's boxing brothers seek to keep a perfect record in Los AngelesA pair of brothers, both undefeated boxers, from Ireland have brought their talents to Los Angeles in hopes of continuing their perfect records, but the coronavirus pandemic has postponed those plans. Kristin Smith has the story. 8 hours ago

Evelyn Taft Weather Forecast (March 17)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather forecast. 8 hours ago

Parents adapt to teaching children from homeAs children across the country continue to learn from home in the midst of school closings, parents are adjusting to the new structure and their role as teachers. 8 hours ago

Woodland Hills Pub fights for coronavirus-related closuresIt may be St. Patrick's Day, but the Pickwick Pub in Woodland Hills was struggling Tuesday to keep its doors open as restrictions on meetings and service increased in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. 8 hours ago

Grocery store delivery options temporarily stagnate due to increased demandPeople trying to order groceries online have received messages saying delivery options are temporarily unavailable due to an increase in demand. 9 hours ago

2 On your side: Relief for tenants, homeowners affected by the coronavirus pandemicWhat options are there for tenants and landlords struggling to pay monthly bills as a result of the coronavirus pandemic? Kristine Lazar reports. 9 hours ago

CBSLA: The Rundown (March 17)The latest news, weather and sports. 9 hours ago

Coronavirus: LAUSD to Open 60 Grab & Go Food Centers for FamiliesThe Los Angeles Unified School District has established 60 Grab & Go Food Centers amid recent developments in the global coronavirus pandemic. 9 hours ago

San Bernardino County Reports Confirmation of Third Coronavirus Case, Orders Cancellation of All MeetingsSan Bernardino on Tuesday ordered the cancellation of all meetings, regardless of size, within the county from Wednesday to at least April 6. The county also announced its third confirmed case of coronavirus. 11 hours ago

Orange County prohibits all public and private meetings, including work, outside the individual homeOrange County officials took unprecedented action Tuesday by banning all public and private gatherings beyond single-home gatherings as jurisdictions around the world fight the spread of the coronavirus. 13 hours ago

Coronavirus: 50 additional confirmed cases in Los Angeles CountyLos Angeles County health officials reported 50 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the total to 144. 13 hours ago

Local doctor answers questions about coronavirusDr. Jeff Toll gives an update on the Coronavirus. 15 hours ago